Rachel Reeves is gearing up to deliver the Autumn Budget, and speculation is rife about what will or won’t change for the next financial year.

Ad

It was announced last week that the Chancellor has decided not to increase income tax rates when she announces her Budget.

Reeves had given strong indications that she would increase the tax in recent weeks. She said in her pre-budget speech that “each of us must do our bit for the security of our country and the brightness of its future”.

However, instead of raising rates, Reeves could decide to freeze or lower income tax thresholds.

The Chancellor’s plans are also rumoured to include changes to property taxes, pension schemes and ISA limits.

Wondering when Reeves's plans will be revealed and how you can watch the speech live? Read on for everything you need to know.

When is the Budget?

The Budget is set for Wednesday 26th November, which is much later than last year’s October date.

The speech will occur after Prime Minister’s Questions, beginning at around 12:30pm.

It will last around an hour.

How to watch the Budget live and what TV channels will it be on?

The Autumn Budget can be watched live on Parliament TV, which streams all the action from the House of Commons online.

The Chancellor’s statement will also be broadcast live on TV, with all the major news broadcasters providing live coverage of the event.

The BBC's coverage begins at 11.15am on BBC Two's Politics Live, while the speech and all the ensuing debate in the House of Commons can also be watched on the BBC Parliament channel.

Audiences can also tune into The Chancellor's Budget on ITV1, which begins at 12.15pm.

Ad

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.