Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy has warned Liverpool boss Arne Slot he needs to "make huge decisions" about "some big players" or risk losing his job.

The Reds were beaten 3-0 by Nottingham Forest on Saturday – their eighth defeat in their last 11 games in all competitions.

Liverpool have dropped to 11th in the Premier League table and pressure is building on Slot, who spent big in the summer transfer window after winning the title in his first season at the helm.

The reigning champions are 11 points behind leaders Arsenal and look set to be unsuccessful in their title defence.

On Sunday's episode of Match of the Day (BBC One, 10:40pm), Murphy suggested Liverpool cannot win the Premier League this season and offered his assessment of what is going wrong at Anfield.

He said: "The expectation is higher because I think the amount of money spent is huge, even for Liverpool. Slot's going to take a lot of stick in the next week or two and he's going to be asked a lot of questions, from the fanbase, from far and wide, and from the media.

"The reality is he is the manager and he has to take some responsibility but a lot of the players need to look in the mirror because out of last season's players, I'd say only Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, and maybe Andy Robertson when he's come in, have even got near to the levels of last season.

Liverpool. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

"There are lots of different reasons and theories but a lot of it is mentality because you've won something and [in] the comfort zone, a little bit, because physically they're not at it.

"Only one of the new five signings, Hugo Ekitike, has done well. The players have to take some responsibility."

With pressure growing on Slot, Murphy told the Dutch coach that he needs to take action to save his job.

He said: "What can Slot do? He's got to make huge decisions and that means leaving some big players out because back to basics is key. Defending better, working harder, being more physical, doing the hard yards.

"It sounds like very basic stuff but he's got to pick his most physical XI that he thinks are going to defend the best for him and start getting points on the board because if he keeps losing games, he won't be in a job."

Liverpool face PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday evening and travel to a rejuvenated West Ham in the Premier League next Sunday.

