Europe's top club sides begin their pursuit of continental glory this week as the Champions League returns to our screens.

Ad

All 36 League Phase teams and their fixtures are locked in for the 2025/26 campaign. The top eight after eight rounds of games will progress directly to the last 16, while those ranked ninth to 24th will battle it out over two-legged play-offs to join them.

PSG are the defending champions after ending their long wait for Champions League glory last term, but will feel they have a target on their backs and there is no shortage of competition from across Europe's big leagues.

While neither of the Old Firm clubs have made the cut, there are six English teams in the mix this term – with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle, Man City, and Tottenham all vying for glory.

There is a bumper week of fixtures, with games on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, to kick things off as part of another UEFA shake-up.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Champions League TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.

Read more: Best players in the world | Best players of all time

Champions League TV schedule 2025/26

All UK time. Subject to change. All live on TNT Sports and discovery+ at 8pm unless specified.

League Phase

Tuesday 16th September 2025

  • Athletic Bilbao v Arsenal (5:45pm) TNT Sports 1

  • PSV Eindhoven v Union Saint-Gilloise (5:45pm) TNT Sports 2

  • Benfica v FK Qarabag (8pm) TNT Sports 3

  • Juventus v Borussia Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports 2

  • Real Madrid v Marseille (8pm) TNT Sports 1

  • Tottenham Hotspur v Villarreal (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Wednesday 17th September 2025

  • Olympiakos v Pafos (5:45pm) TNT Sports 3

  • Slavia Prague v Bodo/Glimt (5:45pm) TNT Sports 9

  • Ajax v Inter Milan (8pm) TNT Sports 5

  • Bayern Munich v Chelsea (8pm) TNT Sports 2

  • Liverpool v Atlético Madrid (8pm) TNT Sports 1

  • PSG v Atalanta (8pm) TNT Sports 3

Thursday 18th September 2025

  • Club Brugge v Monaco (5:45pm) TNT Sports 3

  • FC Copenhagen v Bayer Leverkusen (5:45pm) TNT Sports 8

  • Eintracht Frankfurt v Galatasaray (8pm) TNT Sports 5

  • Manchester City v Napoli (8pm) TNT Sports 2

  • Newcastle United v Barcelona (8pm) TNT Sports 1

  • Sporting CP v Kairat Almaty (8pm) TNT Sports 6

Tuesday 30th September 2025

  • Atalanta v Club Brugge (5:45pm) TNT Sports 3

  • Kairat Almaty v Real Madrid (5:45pm) TNT Sports 2

  • Atlético Madrid v Eintracht Frankfurt (8pm) TNT Sports 5

  • Bodo/Glimt v Tottenham Hotspur (8pm) TNT Sports 2 / 6

  • Chelsea v Benfica (8pm) TNT Sports 1

  • Galatasaray v Liverpool (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

  • Inter Milan v Slavia Prague (8pm) TNT Sports 8

  • Marseille v Ajax (8pm) TNT Sports 6

  • Pafos v Bayern Munich (8pm) TNT Sports 7

Wednesday 1st October 2025

  • FK Qarabag v FC Copenhagen (5:45pm) TNT Sports 3

  • Union Saint-Gilloise v Newcastle United (5:45pm) TNT Sports 2

  • Arsenal v Olympiakos (8pm) TNT Sports 1

  • Barcelona v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports 4

  • Bayer Leverkusen v PSV Eindhoven (8pm) TNT Sports 8

  • Borussia Dortmund v Athletic Bilbao (8pm) TNT Sports 7

  • Monaco v Manchester City (8pm) TNT Sports 2

  • Napoli v Sporting CP (8pm) TNT Sports 5

  • Villarreal v Juventus (8pm) TNT Sports 6

Tuesday 21st October 2025

  • Barcelona v Olympiakos (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Kairat Almaty v Pafos (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Arsenal v Atlético Madrid (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

  • Bayer Leverkusen v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • FC Copenhagen v Borussia Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Newcastle United v Benfica (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • PSV Eindhoven v Napoli (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Union Saint-Gilloise v Inter Milan (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Villarreal v Manchester City (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Wednesday 22nd October 2025

  • Athletic Bilbao v FK Qarabag (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Galatasaray v Bodo/Glimt (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Atalanta v Slavia Prague (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Bayern Munich v Club Brugge (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Chelsea v Ajax (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Eintracht Frankfurt v Liverpool (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Monaco v Tottenham Hotspur (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Real Madrid v Juventus (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Sporting CP v Marseille (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Tuesday 4th November 2025

  • Napoli v Eintracht Frankfurt (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Slavia Prague v Arsenal (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Atlético Madrid v Union Saint-Gilloise (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Bodo/Glimt v Monaco (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Juventus v Sporting CP (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Liverpool v Real Madrid (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

  • Olympiakos v PSV Eindhoven (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • PSG v Bayern Munich (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Tottenham Hotspur v FC Copenhagen (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Wednesday 5th November 2025

  • FK Qarabag v Chelsea (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Pafos v Villarreal (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Ajax v Galatasaray (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Benfica v Bayer Leverkusen (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Club Brugge v Barcelona (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Inter Milan v Kairat Almaty (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Marseille v Atalanta (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Newcastle United v Athletic Bilbao (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Tuesday 25th November 2025

  • Ajax v Benfica (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Galatasaray v Union Saint-Gilloise (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Bodo/Glimt v Juventus (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Borussia Dortmund v Villarreal (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Chelsea v Barcelona (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

  • Manchester City v Bayer Leverkusen (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Marseille v Newcastle United (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Napoli v FK Qarabag (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Slavia Prague v Athletic Bilbao (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Wednesday 26th November 2025

  • FC Copenhagen v Kairat Almaty (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Pafos v Monaco (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Arsenal v Bayern Munich (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Atlético Madrid v Inter Milan (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Eintracht Frankfurt v Atalanta (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Liverpool v PSV Eindhoven (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Olympiakos v Real Madrid (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • PSG v Tottenham Hotspur (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Sporting CP v Club Brugge (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Tuesday 9th December 2025

  • Kairat Almaty v Olympiakos (3:30pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Bayern Munich v Sporting CP (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Atalanta v Chelsea (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Barcelona v Eintracht Frankfurt (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Inter Milan v Liverpool (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

  • Monaco v Galatasaray (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • PSV Eindhoven v Atlético Madrid (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Tottenham Hotspur v Slavia Prague (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Union Saint-Gilloise v Marseille (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Wednesday 10th December 2025

  • FK Qarabag v Ajax (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Villarreal v FC Copenhagen (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Athletic Bilbao v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Bayer Leverkusen v Newcastle United (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Benfica v Napoli (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Borussia Dortmund v Bodo/Glimt (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Club Brugge v Arsenal (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Juventus v Pafos (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Real Madrid v Manchester City (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Tuesday 20th January 2026

  • Kairat Almaty v Club Brugge (3:30pm) TBC

  • Bodo/Glimt v Manchester City (5:45pm) TBC

  • FC Copenhagen v Napoli (8pm) TBC

  • Inter Milan v Arsenal (8pm) TBC

  • Olympiakos v Bayer Leverkusen (8pm) TBC

  • Real Madrid v Monaco (8pm) TBC

  • Sporting CP v PSG (8pm) TBC

  • Tottenham Hotspur v Borussia Dortmund (8pm) TBC

  • Villarreal v Ajax (8pm) TBC

Wednesday 21st January 2026

  • FK Qarabag v Eintracht Frankfurt (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Galatasaray v Atlético Madrid (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Atalanta v Athletic Bilbao (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Bayern Munich v Union Saint-Gilloise (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Chelsea v Pafos (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Juventus v Benfica (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Marseille v Liverpool (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Newcastle United v PSV Eindhoven (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Slavia Prague v Barcelona (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Wednesday 28th January 2026

  • Ajax v Olympiakos (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Arsenal v Kairat Almaty (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Athletic Bilbao v Sporting CP (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Atlético Madrid v Bodo/Glimt (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Barcelona v FC Copenhagen (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Bayer Leverkusen v Villarreal (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Benfica v Real Madrid (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Borussia Dortmund v Inter Milan (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Club Brugge v Marseille (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham Hotspur (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Liverpool v FK Qarabag (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Manchester City v Galatasaray (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Monaco v Juventus (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Napoli v Chelsea (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • PSG v Newcastle United (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • PSV Eindhoven v Bayern Munich (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Pafos v Slavia Prague (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

  • Union Saint-Gilloise v Atalanta (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Champions League TV rights 2025/26

TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video share the live broadcasting rights for the Champions League in 2025/26.

If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

With the first pick of games every Tuesday, Amazon Prime Video will broadcast one highlight match per round of Champions League fixtures this season.

Amazon's football coverage is available to stream on the Amazon Prime Video website and app – all you need is an account.

New customers can sign up for a free Amazon Prime 30-day free trial – which usually costs £8.99 per month – and you can watch all of the football shown on the platform.

You can also catch Champions League highlights on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Authors

Ned Holmes
Ad
Ad

Subscribe in time for our Strictly Special

Enjoy weekly copies of Radio Times, and full access to the Radio Times App. Subscribe by 17 September for 5 weeks for only £2 and get your Strictly Special.
Subscribe now
Ad