PSG are the defending champions after ending their long wait for Champions League glory last term, but will feel they have a target on their backs and there is no shortage of competition from across Europe's big leagues.

While neither of the Old Firm clubs have made the cut, there are six English teams in the mix this term – with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle, Man City, and Tottenham all vying for glory.

There is a bumper week of fixtures, with games on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, to kick things off as part of another UEFA shake-up.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Champions League TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.

Champions League TV schedule 2025/26

All UK time. Subject to change. All live on TNT Sports and discovery+ at 8pm unless specified.

League Phase

Tuesday 16th September 2025

Athletic Bilbao v Arsenal (5:45pm) TNT Sports 1

PSV Eindhoven v Union Saint-Gilloise (5:45pm) TNT Sports 2

Benfica v FK Qarabag (8pm) TNT Sports 3

Juventus v Borussia Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports 2

Real Madrid v Marseille (8pm) TNT Sports 1

Tottenham Hotspur v Villarreal (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Wednesday 17th September 2025

Olympiakos v Pafos (5:45pm) TNT Sports 3

Slavia Prague v Bodo/Glimt (5:45pm) TNT Sports 9

Ajax v Inter Milan (8pm) TNT Sports 5

Bayern Munich v Chelsea (8pm) TNT Sports 2

Liverpool v Atlético Madrid (8pm) TNT Sports 1

PSG v Atalanta (8pm) TNT Sports 3

Thursday 18th September 2025

Club Brugge v Monaco (5:45pm) TNT Sports 3

FC Copenhagen v Bayer Leverkusen (5:45pm) TNT Sports 8

Eintracht Frankfurt v Galatasaray (8pm) TNT Sports 5

Manchester City v Napoli (8pm) TNT Sports 2

Newcastle United v Barcelona (8pm) TNT Sports 1

Sporting CP v Kairat Almaty (8pm) TNT Sports 6

Tuesday 30th September 2025

Atalanta v Club Brugge (5:45pm) TNT Sports 3

Kairat Almaty v Real Madrid (5:45pm) TNT Sports 2

Atlético Madrid v Eintracht Frankfurt (8pm) TNT Sports 5

Bodo/Glimt v Tottenham Hotspur (8pm) TNT Sports 2 / 6

Chelsea v Benfica (8pm) TNT Sports 1

Galatasaray v Liverpool (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Inter Milan v Slavia Prague (8pm) TNT Sports 8

Marseille v Ajax (8pm) TNT Sports 6

Pafos v Bayern Munich (8pm) TNT Sports 7

Wednesday 1st October 2025

FK Qarabag v FC Copenhagen (5:45pm) TNT Sports 3

Union Saint-Gilloise v Newcastle United (5:45pm) TNT Sports 2

Arsenal v Olympiakos (8pm) TNT Sports 1

Barcelona v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports 4

Bayer Leverkusen v PSV Eindhoven (8pm) TNT Sports 8

Borussia Dortmund v Athletic Bilbao (8pm) TNT Sports 7

Monaco v Manchester City (8pm) TNT Sports 2

Napoli v Sporting CP (8pm) TNT Sports 5

Villarreal v Juventus (8pm) TNT Sports 6

Tuesday 21st October 2025

Barcelona v Olympiakos (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

Kairat Almaty v Pafos (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

Arsenal v Atlético Madrid (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Bayer Leverkusen v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

FC Copenhagen v Borussia Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Newcastle United v Benfica (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

PSV Eindhoven v Napoli (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Union Saint-Gilloise v Inter Milan (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Villarreal v Manchester City (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Wednesday 22nd October 2025

Athletic Bilbao v FK Qarabag (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

Galatasaray v Bodo/Glimt (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

Atalanta v Slavia Prague (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Bayern Munich v Club Brugge (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Chelsea v Ajax (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Eintracht Frankfurt v Liverpool (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Monaco v Tottenham Hotspur (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Real Madrid v Juventus (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Sporting CP v Marseille (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Tuesday 4th November 2025

Napoli v Eintracht Frankfurt (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

Slavia Prague v Arsenal (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

Atlético Madrid v Union Saint-Gilloise (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Bodo/Glimt v Monaco (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Juventus v Sporting CP (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Liverpool v Real Madrid (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Olympiakos v PSV Eindhoven (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

PSG v Bayern Munich (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Tottenham Hotspur v FC Copenhagen (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Wednesday 5th November 2025

FK Qarabag v Chelsea (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

Pafos v Villarreal (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

Ajax v Galatasaray (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Benfica v Bayer Leverkusen (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Club Brugge v Barcelona (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Inter Milan v Kairat Almaty (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Marseille v Atalanta (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Newcastle United v Athletic Bilbao (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Tuesday 25th November 2025

Ajax v Benfica (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

Galatasaray v Union Saint-Gilloise (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

Bodo/Glimt v Juventus (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Borussia Dortmund v Villarreal (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Chelsea v Barcelona (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Manchester City v Bayer Leverkusen (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Marseille v Newcastle United (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Napoli v FK Qarabag (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Slavia Prague v Athletic Bilbao (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Wednesday 26th November 2025

FC Copenhagen v Kairat Almaty (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

Pafos v Monaco (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

Arsenal v Bayern Munich (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Atlético Madrid v Inter Milan (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Eintracht Frankfurt v Atalanta (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Liverpool v PSV Eindhoven (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Olympiakos v Real Madrid (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

PSG v Tottenham Hotspur (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Sporting CP v Club Brugge (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Tuesday 9th December 2025

Kairat Almaty v Olympiakos (3:30pm) TNT Sports TBC

Bayern Munich v Sporting CP (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

Atalanta v Chelsea (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Barcelona v Eintracht Frankfurt (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Inter Milan v Liverpool (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Monaco v Galatasaray (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

PSV Eindhoven v Atlético Madrid (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Tottenham Hotspur v Slavia Prague (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Union Saint-Gilloise v Marseille (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Wednesday 10th December 2025

FK Qarabag v Ajax (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

Villarreal v FC Copenhagen (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

Athletic Bilbao v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Bayer Leverkusen v Newcastle United (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Benfica v Napoli (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Borussia Dortmund v Bodo/Glimt (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Club Brugge v Arsenal (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Juventus v Pafos (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Real Madrid v Manchester City (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Tuesday 20th January 2026

Kairat Almaty v Club Brugge (3:30pm) TBC

Bodo/Glimt v Manchester City (5:45pm) TBC

FC Copenhagen v Napoli (8pm) TBC

Inter Milan v Arsenal (8pm) TBC

Olympiakos v Bayer Leverkusen (8pm) TBC

Real Madrid v Monaco (8pm) TBC

Sporting CP v PSG (8pm) TBC

Tottenham Hotspur v Borussia Dortmund (8pm) TBC

Villarreal v Ajax (8pm) TBC

Wednesday 21st January 2026

FK Qarabag v Eintracht Frankfurt (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

Galatasaray v Atlético Madrid (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

Atalanta v Athletic Bilbao (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Bayern Munich v Union Saint-Gilloise (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Chelsea v Pafos (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Juventus v Benfica (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Marseille v Liverpool (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Newcastle United v PSV Eindhoven (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Slavia Prague v Barcelona (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Wednesday 28th January 2026

Ajax v Olympiakos (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Arsenal v Kairat Almaty (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Athletic Bilbao v Sporting CP (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Atlético Madrid v Bodo/Glimt (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Barcelona v FC Copenhagen (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Bayer Leverkusen v Villarreal (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Benfica v Real Madrid (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Borussia Dortmund v Inter Milan (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Club Brugge v Marseille (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham Hotspur (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Liverpool v FK Qarabag (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Manchester City v Galatasaray (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Monaco v Juventus (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Napoli v Chelsea (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

PSG v Newcastle United (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

PSV Eindhoven v Bayern Munich (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Pafos v Slavia Prague (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Union Saint-Gilloise v Atalanta (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

