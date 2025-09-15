Champions League TV schedule 2025/26: TV fixtures, and where to watch
Your complete guide to watching the Champions League in 2025/26, featuring a full TV schedule of games coming up.
Europe's top club sides begin their pursuit of continental glory this week as the Champions League returns to our screens.
All 36 League Phase teams and their fixtures are locked in for the 2025/26 campaign. The top eight after eight rounds of games will progress directly to the last 16, while those ranked ninth to 24th will battle it out over two-legged play-offs to join them.
PSG are the defending champions after ending their long wait for Champions League glory last term, but will feel they have a target on their backs and there is no shortage of competition from across Europe's big leagues.
While neither of the Old Firm clubs have made the cut, there are six English teams in the mix this term – with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle, Man City, and Tottenham all vying for glory.
There is a bumper week of fixtures, with games on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, to kick things off as part of another UEFA shake-up.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Champions League TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.
Champions League TV schedule 2025/26
All UK time. Subject to change. All live on TNT Sports and discovery+ at 8pm unless specified.
League Phase
Tuesday 16th September 2025
Athletic Bilbao v Arsenal (5:45pm) TNT Sports 1
PSV Eindhoven v Union Saint-Gilloise (5:45pm) TNT Sports 2
Benfica v FK Qarabag (8pm) TNT Sports 3
Juventus v Borussia Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports 2
Real Madrid v Marseille (8pm) TNT Sports 1
Tottenham Hotspur v Villarreal (8pm) Amazon Prime Video
Wednesday 17th September 2025
Olympiakos v Pafos (5:45pm) TNT Sports 3
Slavia Prague v Bodo/Glimt (5:45pm) TNT Sports 9
Ajax v Inter Milan (8pm) TNT Sports 5
Bayern Munich v Chelsea (8pm) TNT Sports 2
Liverpool v Atlético Madrid (8pm) TNT Sports 1
PSG v Atalanta (8pm) TNT Sports 3
Thursday 18th September 2025
Club Brugge v Monaco (5:45pm) TNT Sports 3
FC Copenhagen v Bayer Leverkusen (5:45pm) TNT Sports 8
Eintracht Frankfurt v Galatasaray (8pm) TNT Sports 5
Manchester City v Napoli (8pm) TNT Sports 2
Newcastle United v Barcelona (8pm) TNT Sports 1
Sporting CP v Kairat Almaty (8pm) TNT Sports 6
Tuesday 30th September 2025
Atalanta v Club Brugge (5:45pm) TNT Sports 3
Kairat Almaty v Real Madrid (5:45pm) TNT Sports 2
Atlético Madrid v Eintracht Frankfurt (8pm) TNT Sports 5
Bodo/Glimt v Tottenham Hotspur (8pm) TNT Sports 2 / 6
Chelsea v Benfica (8pm) TNT Sports 1
Galatasaray v Liverpool (8pm) Amazon Prime Video
Inter Milan v Slavia Prague (8pm) TNT Sports 8
Marseille v Ajax (8pm) TNT Sports 6
Pafos v Bayern Munich (8pm) TNT Sports 7
Wednesday 1st October 2025
FK Qarabag v FC Copenhagen (5:45pm) TNT Sports 3
Union Saint-Gilloise v Newcastle United (5:45pm) TNT Sports 2
Arsenal v Olympiakos (8pm) TNT Sports 1
Barcelona v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports 4
Bayer Leverkusen v PSV Eindhoven (8pm) TNT Sports 8
Borussia Dortmund v Athletic Bilbao (8pm) TNT Sports 7
Monaco v Manchester City (8pm) TNT Sports 2
Napoli v Sporting CP (8pm) TNT Sports 5
Villarreal v Juventus (8pm) TNT Sports 6
Tuesday 21st October 2025
Barcelona v Olympiakos (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
Kairat Almaty v Pafos (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
Arsenal v Atlético Madrid (8pm) Amazon Prime Video
Bayer Leverkusen v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
FC Copenhagen v Borussia Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Newcastle United v Benfica (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
PSV Eindhoven v Napoli (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Union Saint-Gilloise v Inter Milan (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Villarreal v Manchester City (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Wednesday 22nd October 2025
Athletic Bilbao v FK Qarabag (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
Galatasaray v Bodo/Glimt (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
Atalanta v Slavia Prague (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Bayern Munich v Club Brugge (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Chelsea v Ajax (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Eintracht Frankfurt v Liverpool (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Monaco v Tottenham Hotspur (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Real Madrid v Juventus (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Sporting CP v Marseille (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Tuesday 4th November 2025
Napoli v Eintracht Frankfurt (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
Slavia Prague v Arsenal (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
Atlético Madrid v Union Saint-Gilloise (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Bodo/Glimt v Monaco (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Juventus v Sporting CP (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Liverpool v Real Madrid (8pm) Amazon Prime Video
Olympiakos v PSV Eindhoven (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
PSG v Bayern Munich (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Tottenham Hotspur v FC Copenhagen (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Wednesday 5th November 2025
FK Qarabag v Chelsea (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
Pafos v Villarreal (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
Ajax v Galatasaray (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Benfica v Bayer Leverkusen (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Club Brugge v Barcelona (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Inter Milan v Kairat Almaty (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Marseille v Atalanta (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Newcastle United v Athletic Bilbao (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Tuesday 25th November 2025
Ajax v Benfica (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
Galatasaray v Union Saint-Gilloise (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
Bodo/Glimt v Juventus (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Borussia Dortmund v Villarreal (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Chelsea v Barcelona (8pm) Amazon Prime Video
Manchester City v Bayer Leverkusen (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Marseille v Newcastle United (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Napoli v FK Qarabag (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Slavia Prague v Athletic Bilbao (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Wednesday 26th November 2025
FC Copenhagen v Kairat Almaty (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
Pafos v Monaco (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
Arsenal v Bayern Munich (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Atlético Madrid v Inter Milan (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Eintracht Frankfurt v Atalanta (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Liverpool v PSV Eindhoven (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Olympiakos v Real Madrid (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
PSG v Tottenham Hotspur (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Sporting CP v Club Brugge (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Tuesday 9th December 2025
Kairat Almaty v Olympiakos (3:30pm) TNT Sports TBC
Bayern Munich v Sporting CP (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
Atalanta v Chelsea (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Barcelona v Eintracht Frankfurt (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Inter Milan v Liverpool (8pm) Amazon Prime Video
Monaco v Galatasaray (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
PSV Eindhoven v Atlético Madrid (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Tottenham Hotspur v Slavia Prague (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Union Saint-Gilloise v Marseille (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Wednesday 10th December 2025
FK Qarabag v Ajax (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
Villarreal v FC Copenhagen (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
Athletic Bilbao v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Bayer Leverkusen v Newcastle United (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Benfica v Napoli (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Borussia Dortmund v Bodo/Glimt (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Club Brugge v Arsenal (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Juventus v Pafos (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Real Madrid v Manchester City (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Tuesday 20th January 2026
Kairat Almaty v Club Brugge (3:30pm) TBC
Bodo/Glimt v Manchester City (5:45pm) TBC
FC Copenhagen v Napoli (8pm) TBC
Inter Milan v Arsenal (8pm) TBC
Olympiakos v Bayer Leverkusen (8pm) TBC
Real Madrid v Monaco (8pm) TBC
Sporting CP v PSG (8pm) TBC
Tottenham Hotspur v Borussia Dortmund (8pm) TBC
Villarreal v Ajax (8pm) TBC
Wednesday 21st January 2026
FK Qarabag v Eintracht Frankfurt (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
Galatasaray v Atlético Madrid (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
Atalanta v Athletic Bilbao (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Bayern Munich v Union Saint-Gilloise (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Chelsea v Pafos (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Juventus v Benfica (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Marseille v Liverpool (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Newcastle United v PSV Eindhoven (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Slavia Prague v Barcelona (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Wednesday 28th January 2026
Ajax v Olympiakos (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Arsenal v Kairat Almaty (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Athletic Bilbao v Sporting CP (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Atlético Madrid v Bodo/Glimt (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Barcelona v FC Copenhagen (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Bayer Leverkusen v Villarreal (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Benfica v Real Madrid (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Borussia Dortmund v Inter Milan (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Club Brugge v Marseille (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham Hotspur (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Liverpool v FK Qarabag (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Manchester City v Galatasaray (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Monaco v Juventus (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Napoli v Chelsea (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
PSG v Newcastle United (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
PSV Eindhoven v Bayern Munich (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Pafos v Slavia Prague (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Union Saint-Gilloise v Atalanta (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Champions League TV rights 2025/26
TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video share the live broadcasting rights for the Champions League in 2025/26.
If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.
You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.
You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.
With the first pick of games every Tuesday, Amazon Prime Video will broadcast one highlight match per round of Champions League fixtures this season.
Amazon's football coverage is available to stream on the Amazon Prime Video website and app – all you need is an account.
New customers can sign up for a free Amazon Prime 30-day free trial – which usually costs £8.99 per month – and you can watch all of the football shown on the platform.
You can also catch Champions League highlights on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer.
