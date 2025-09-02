Fans of Sunderland, Everton, and Bournemouth will head into the break happy as well as their sides have won twice already this term.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports and TNT Sports

At the bottom, Wolves are the only team without a point after three games while winless trio Aston Villa, Fulham, and Newcastle are among the other slow starters.

With a record number of Premier League matches set to be shown live this season, fans certainly won't be starved of top-flight action in 2025/26.

Indeed, there will be lots to get their teeth stuck into across Sky Sports and TNT Sports, with live streaming options in the shape of NOW and discovery+.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Premier League TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.

Premier League TV schedule 2025/26

All UK time. Subject to change.

Saturday 13th September

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest (12:30pm) TNT Sports 1

West Ham v Tottenham (5:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League

Brentford v Chelsea (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League

Sunday 14th September

Burnley v Liverpool (2pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League

Man City v Man Utd (4:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League

Saturday 20th September

Liverpool v Everton (12:30pm) TNT Sports 1

Man Utd v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League

Fulham v Brentford (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League

Sunday 21st September

Sunderland v Aston Villa (2pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League

Arsenal v Man City (4:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League

Saturday 27th September

Brentford v Man Utd (12:30pm) TNT Sports 1

Nottingham Forest v Sunderland (5:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League

Sunday 28th September

Tottenham v Wolves (2pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League

Newcastle v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League

Monday 29th September

Everton v West Ham (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League

Premier League TV rights 2025/26

Sky Sports will broadcast the majority of the Premier League games – at least 215 – live this season, while TNT Sports will once again have the Saturday lunchtime slot covered.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

