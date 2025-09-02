Premier League TV schedule 2025/26: Coverage, TV fixtures and live stream
Your complete guide to watching the Premier League in 2025/26, featuring a full TV schedule of games coming up.
And breathe. After a lung-busting start to the Premier League season and a wild end to the transfer window, top-flight clubs hit the pause button for 2025/26's first international break.
Defending champions Liverpool are the early pacesetters and have opened up a lead at the top over the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham.
Fans of Sunderland, Everton, and Bournemouth will head into the break happy as well as their sides have won twice already this term.
- Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports and TNT Sports
At the bottom, Wolves are the only team without a point after three games while winless trio Aston Villa, Fulham, and Newcastle are among the other slow starters.
With a record number of Premier League matches set to be shown live this season, fans certainly won't be starved of top-flight action in 2025/26.
Indeed, there will be lots to get their teeth stuck into across Sky Sports and TNT Sports, with live streaming options in the shape of NOW and discovery+.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Premier League TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.
Premier League TV schedule 2025/26
All UK time. Subject to change.
Saturday 13th September
- Arsenal v Nottingham Forest (12:30pm) TNT Sports 1
- West Ham v Tottenham (5:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League
- Brentford v Chelsea (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League
Sunday 14th September
- Burnley v Liverpool (2pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League
- Man City v Man Utd (4:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League
Saturday 20th September
- Liverpool v Everton (12:30pm) TNT Sports 1
- Man Utd v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League
- Fulham v Brentford (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League
Sunday 21st September
- Sunderland v Aston Villa (2pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League
- Arsenal v Man City (4:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League
Saturday 27th September
- Brentford v Man Utd (12:30pm) TNT Sports 1
- Nottingham Forest v Sunderland (5:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League
Sunday 28th September
- Tottenham v Wolves (2pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League
- Newcastle v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League
Monday 29th September
- Everton v West Ham (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League
Premier League TV rights 2025/26
Sky Sports will broadcast the majority of the Premier League games – at least 215 – live this season, while TNT Sports will once again have the Saturday lunchtime slot covered.
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.
