Champions League qualification is the name of the game when Aston Villa host Liverpool in the Premier League under the Friday night lights.

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The two teams are four points ahead of sixth-placed Bournemouth and victory for either would rubber-stamp their place in next season's European competition, while a draw could leave both in the position of needing a result on the final day.

Last Sunday's 2-2 draw at relegated Burnley made it three games in a row without a Premier League win for Aston Villa, although they have been stretched by their run to the Europa League final in that period.

The Villans meet Freiburg in next Wednesday's Europa showpiece and Unai Emery might be tempted to rest a big hitter or two to keep them fresh.

Liverpool are also on a winless streak after last Saturday's 1-1 draw against struggling Chelsea followed a 3-2 defeat at bitter rivals Man Utd. Arne Slot will be eager to seal a Champions League spot as the Reds have a tricky final-day fixture against European hopefuls Brentford.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Liverpool on TV and online.

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When is Aston Villa v Liverpool?

Aston Villa v Liverpool will take place on Friday 15 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Aston Villa v Liverpool kick-off time

Aston Villa v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Aston Villa v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Aston Villa v Liverpool on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

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