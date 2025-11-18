Fans of detective dramas may have just found their new obsession with Cooper & Fry, the 5 drama based on the novels by Stephen Booth about two mismatched police officers solving cases in the Derbyshire town of Edendale.

Ad

The first episode has now aired, introducing viewers to Robert James-Collier's Ben Cooper and Mandip Gill's Diane Fry – and they are no doubt waiting to see more.

Episode 2 will see Cooper wrestling with his inability to crack the case of his father's murder, as the anniversary of the date he was killed approaches. Meanwhile, he and Fry are called in to investigate the disappearance of a teenager girl, with her wealthy parents being adamant that their ex-gardener is to blame.

However, after her body is found in the woods, suspicion surrounds the family and all of their disgruntled employees.

But when will fans be able to watch that episode and how many episode will there be of this season in total? Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Cooper & Fry.

When will Cooper & Fry episode 2 air on 5?

Niamh McCann as Tracey Garnett, Rob James-Collier as DC Ben Cooper and Mandip Gill as DC Diane Fry in Cooper and Fry. Clapperboard/5

Unlike some 5 shows which air episodes daily across a week or more, Cooper & Fry, like another 5 drama The Forsytes, has gone for a traditional weekly release.

This means that episode 2 will air on 5 at 8pm on Tuesday 25th November 2025.

How many episodes will there be of Cooper & Fry?

Mandip Gill as DC Diane Fry in Cooper & Fry. Clapperboard/5

There will be four episodes of Cooper & Fry in total, with each being based on a different book by Stephen Booth – Black Dog, Dying to Sin, Blind to the Bones and Dancing with the Virgins.

There are 18 novels in the Cooper & Fry series in total, meaning there is still plenty of material ready to be adapted in potential future seasons.

Cooper & Fry release schedule

Rob James-Collier as DC Ben Cooper in Cooper & Fry. Clapperboard/5

New episodes of Cooper & Fry will air every Tuesday on 5 at 8pm.

You can find the full release schedule for Cooper & Fry below.

Cooper & Fry episode 1 – Tuesday 18th November 2025, 8pm (out now)

Cooper & Fry episode 2 – Tuesday 25th November 2025, 8pm

Cooper & Fry episode 3 – Tuesday 2nd December 2025, 8pm

Cooper & Fry episode 4 – Tuesday 9th December 2025, 8pm

Cooper & Fry continues on Tuesday 25th November at 8pm on 5.

Add Cooper & Fry to your watchlist when it arrives on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.