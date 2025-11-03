It's the perfect time of year to get caught up in a brand new drama, so it couldn't be better timing that Cooper & Fry is landing on our screens sooner than we initially thought.

The series is now been confirmed to be launching on 5 on Tuesday 18th November at 8pm, with episodes airing weekly.

Leading the cast are two fan-favourite TV stars – former Doctor Who companion Mandip Gill and Downton Abbey's Rob James-Collier, who play the show's leading mismatched detective duo.

The official synopsis for the series reveals: "Set in the mystery-shrouded Peak District, DC Ben Cooper, an affable local, is thrown together with guarded newcomer DC Diane Fry, to investigate a string of mysterious deaths."

Based on the bestselling novels by author Stephen Booth, Cooper & Fry will be made up of four two-hour episodes, each based on a different novel in the series: Black Dog, Dying to Sin, Blind to the Bones and Dancing with the Virgins.

Scroll through a collection of first-look images of Cooper & Fry below:

The series was announced alongside a number of new commissions for 5, which also included psychological drama The Family Secret and France-set thriller Missed Call.

At the time of the shows' commissions, deputy chief content officer and head of scripted at Paramount UK Sebastian Cardwell said: “We’re incredibly proud to unveil this new slate of scripted commissions, which showcases the breadth and ambition of 5’s storytelling.

"From brand new thrillers and character-driven mysteries to the much-anticipated return of audience favourites, we’re continuing to build a rich and distinctive drama offering."

The Cooper & Fry synopsis also teases of their unlikely dynamic: "They must learn to work together to get results. As their personal lives begin to intertwine, a unique friendship begins to form... but it won't always be easy."

As for just how things will unfold for the two detectives, we'll have to wait and see!

Cooper & Fry begins on Tuesday 18th November at 8pm on 5.

