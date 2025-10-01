According to the psychological drama's synopsis, it will asks: "What if your past isn’t what you think it is?"

The synopsis continues: "Eleanor Tomlinson stars as Amanda Blakefield, whose life is a happy one with her husband, Jimmy played by Matthew Lewis, and their son Luke, played by newcomer James Younger. Amanda has her world shattered after she is left an enormous inheritance by a man she has neither met nor heard of before.

"Her life starts to disintegrate as she becomes embroiled in the world of The Worrall Family. The patriarch Martin Worrall, played by Denis Lawson (New Tricks), is head of a family which is bound in past secrets. As Amanda’s story leads her further and further into the Northumbrian countryside, she begins to unravel the past. And all of their lives are turned upside down."

Denis Lawson, Rebecca Front and Callum Woodhouse. 5, Torin Hamill

Also in the cast for the series are Rebecca Front (The Thick of It) and Callum Woodhouse (All Creatures Great and Small) as Martin’s wife Fiona and son Anthony, Stephen Tompkinson (DCI Banks) as farm worker Boots Maddison and Paula Wilcox (Trying) as Amanda’s mother Linda.

Meanwhile, Danielle Walters (Chewing Gum) plays Amanda’s best friend Sandy, and Nina Wadia (EastEnders) plays solicitor Laura.

Paul Testar, commissioning editor for 5 said in a statement: "The Family Secret explores the fragility of family and the ripple effects of long-buried truths, all anchored by a brilliant cast led by Eleanor Tomlinson.

"This is a drama that promises to keep audiences hooked from the very first minute and we’re delighted to work with [production company] Lonesome Pine again after the success of The Inheritance and The Feud."

Lewis is currently starring in another 5 drama, with Murder Before Evensong set to start airing on 7th October.

The Family Secret (w/t) will air on 5.

