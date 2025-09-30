Shah was speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com when he was asked how closely the series would follow the storyline in Coles's original book, to which he said that "the key word is that the series has been inspired by his novels".

"There are some characters in the show that do exist in the novel and some that don't," he explained.

"So it's very much an adaptation, and I think the creative team of the show really wanted to push the boundaries and make it slightly darker and edgier than your regular cozy crime drama."

Matthew Lewis, Amit Shah and Amanda Redman in Murder Before Evensong. Channel 5

Shah continued: "They really wanted to find some depth and really focus on these characters and their relationships and how these relationships are very brilliantly intertwined. And then that's what we're hoping will keep viewers hooked to watch right up until the end."

The official synopsis for the series says: "Canon Daniel Clement, introverted Rector of the picturesque English village of Champton, has his life turned upside-down when his infuriating mother Audrey arrives unannounced, dragging up memories Daniel would rather not confront.

"But a more serious challenge awaits Daniel when he stumbles upon the body of his parishioner, Anthony Bowness, cousin of Lord de Floures.

"Daniel must delve under the veneer of village life to piece together clues and uncover long-buried secrets, navigating the press and public eye and the ire of his superior, the bishop. Daniel is forced to question who he can trust, and whether he himself was the intended murder victim."

Speaking with Radio Times magazine, Coles recently revealed that "readers think that Daniel Clement is basically me", and admitted that when he saw Lewis in costume "he actually does look like a hotter version of me,", admitting that it's "a little bit of mental rearrangement!"

Murder Before Evensong premieres on 5 at 9pm on Tuesday 7th October.

