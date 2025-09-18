Other cast members for the series are also seen in the trailer, including Amanda Redman as Daniel's mother Audrey, Amit Shah as DS Neil Vanloo, Adam James as Bernard De Floures and Tamzin Outhwaite as Stella Harper.

You can watch the full trailer at the top of this article now.

Matthew Lewis as Canon Daniel Clement and Amanda Redman as Audrey Clement in Murder Before Evensong. Channel 5

Other stars featuring in the show's cast include Meghan Treadway, Alexander Delamain, Marion Bailey, Amanda Hadingue, Francis Magee and Nina Toussaint-White.

The synopsis for the series says: "Daniel shares Champton rectory with his widowed mother Audrey – and his two dachshunds, Cosmo and Hilda. When Daniel announces a plan to modernise the church, the parish is suddenly divided. And then a body is found dead at the back of the church.

"As the police move in and the bodies start piling up, Daniel is the only one who can try and keep his fractured community together... and catch a killer."

Beyond Murder Before Evensong, Coles has written four more books in the Canon Clement series – 2023's A Death in the Parish, 2024's Murder at the Monastery and Murder Under the Mistletoe, and 2025's A Death on Location.

Lewis is, of course, best known for playing Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter film series, while he has had more recent roles in 5 drama All Creatures Great and Small and Romesh Ranganathan's BBC sitcom Avoidance.

Murder Before Evensong is coming soon. Watch and stream on 5.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.