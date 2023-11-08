Avoidance first aired in June 2022 and follows a man who has severe issues with confrontation, who runs away with his son when his wife tells him she's leaving him.

As per the BBC: "If series one was about a break-up and rebuilding a broke home, series two is about falling in love, messy reconciliation and a baby."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Returning to the show are Romesh Ranganathan, Jessica Knappett (Drifters), Kieran Logendra, Mandeep Dhillon (Afterlife), Lisa McGrillis (Mum) and Bruce Mackinnon (The Catherine Tate Show).

12 new cast members are also joining the series. Those cast for season 2 alongside Lewis are Aisling Bea (This Way Up), Louise Ford (The Windsors), Olive Tennant (Belfast), Alex Ranganathan, Jessica Ransom (Horrible Histories), Paula Wilcox (Upstart Crow), Philip Jackson (Brassed Off), Ed Kear (Here We Go), Colin Hoult (Murder in Successville), Michael Spicer (The Room Next Door) and Brona C Titley (The Outlaws).

The cast of Avoidance. Gary Moyes

Romesh Ranganathan said of the second season: "I'm delighted to be back on set with this amazing cast, so much so it almost makes up for the crushing agony of my recent spandex-filled wardrobe fitting..."

In Avoidance, Ranganathan plays Jonathan, a man with severe conflict avoidance issues, who is forced to change for the sake of his son.

Read more:

According to a synopsis: When his wife decides to split up with him, Jonathan insists they just wait for the dust to settle, but Claire is adamant that they need to tell their nine year-old son as soon as possible.

In denial, Jonathan runs away with Spencer to stay with his sister Danielle and her wife Courtney to avoid confronting his problems.

Season 1 of Avoidance is available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide and Comedy hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.