The actor is, of course, best known for his portrayal of Neville Longbottom in the original Harry Potter films, appearing in all eight entries from The Philosopher's Stone to The Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

More recently, his projects have included fellow 5 drama All Creatures Great and Small, plus Romesh Ranganathan's BBC sitcom Avoidance, which he boarded for its second season.

Matthew Lewis stars as Canon Daniel Clement in Murder Before Evensong. Channel 5

Now, he could have his own detective franchise on his hands, as Reverend Cole's Canon Clement Mysteries already span five entries, with the potential for many more.

The synopsis for the "much anticipated" Murder Before Evensong, courtesy of Channel 5, reads: "Daniel (Lewis) shares Champton rectory with his widowed mother Audrey (played by Amanda Redman, see top of page) – and his two dachshunds, Cosmo and Hilda.

"When Daniel announces a plan to modernise the church, the parish is suddenly divided. And then a body is found dead at the back of the church.

"As the police move in and the bodies start piling up, Daniel is the only one who can try and keep his fractured community together… and catch a killer."

Amit Shah and Matthew Lewis star in Murder Before Evensong. Channel 5

The cast of Murder Before Evensong also includes Amit Shah as Neil Vanloo, a detective sergeant that Canon Clement will cross paths with on the case.

Shah is coming off recent performances in smash-hit dramas Happy Valley and Mr Bates vs The Post Office, while you may also recognise him from Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Crashing or Ben Aldridge's The Long Call.

You can also expect appearances from Adam James (The Day of the Jackal), Meghan Treadway (One Day), Marion Bailey (The Crown), Amanda Hadingue (Kaos), Tamzin Outhwaite (The Wives), Francis Magee (Kin), and Nina Toussaint-White (Showtrial) and newcomer Alexander Delamain.

Nick Hicks-Beach (DCI Banks, Midsomer Murders) is adapting Reverend Coles's novel for the screen, with directing duties to be handled by Fool Me Once's David Moore.

Murder Before Evensong is coming soon to 5.

