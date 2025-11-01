We finally have our first look at a new mismatched detective duo in the all-new series Cooper & Fry, which was confirmed earlier this year.

The upcoming Channel 5 crime drama features favourites from two of Radio Times' most beloved franchises: Downton Abbey star Rob James-Collier and former Doctor Who companion Mandip Gill, who feature as the titular detective duo.

The shadowy trailer shows the first meeting of DC Ben Cooper (James-Collier) and DC Diane Fry (Gill) and their fractious dynamic as they bring two very different mindsets to some ghoulish cases in the Peak District.

What awaits looks positively gothic, unsettling, but also full of heart - with James-Collier and Gill's characters' personalities shining.

The official synopsis for the series reveals: "Set in the mystery-shrouded Peak District, DC Ben Cooper, an affable local, is thrown together with guarded newcomer DC Diane Fry, to investigate a string of mysterious deaths."

The pair will come together to tackle some strange cases, but Fry is much more sceptical than Cooper of local folklore and "shadowy beliefs".

Naturally, the pair's personal lives will intertwine with the cases, and a new and unique friendship will be formed.

The synopsis concludes: "While Cooper and Fry unearth old rituals and beliefs, they must rely on each other to not only bring justice, but to survive."

The series is based on the beloved and bestselling novels by author Stephen Booth. Cooper & Fry will consist of four two-hour episodes, each based on a novel from the run of books.

The first season will adapt the first four novels in the series: Black Dog, Dying to Sin, Blind To the Bones, and Dancing with the Virgins.

We may just have a new crime obsession!

Cooper & Fry is coming soon to Channel 5.

