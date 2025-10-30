❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Brassic future teased by star Ryan Sampson as series comes to a close
The Mr Bigstuff creator and star has played Tommo since 2019. ***Major Brassic finale spoilers ahead***
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Thursday, 30 October 2025 at 8:00 am
Authors
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad