After seven seasons of friendship, mad heists, exploding bodies and the bonkers monologues of Farmer Jim, Sky’s hit comedy series Brassic has come to an end.

The final episode leaves the fate of Vinnie (Joe Gilgun), Ash (Aaron Heffernan), Tommo (Ryan Sampson) and the rest of the Hawley band of amateur thieves up in the air. All of the main cast survive a trip to a remote pub, despite a few fraught moments and a gunshot heard before the end credits.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Ryan Sampson told us that while the finale is definitely the end of the series, it may not be the last we see of the Brassic gang.

“I would have been a fan of killing us all off, because I just think, if you're gonna do it, do it,” he said. “But I think there's a sneaky idea that Danny’s [writer Danny Brocklehurst] mentioned that he'd kind of like to write a film of it at some point. So who knows if that will happen? I don't know, but it's obviously in the back of his head.”

“Would I want it to happen? I can't really add anything, because we've done a lot, you know? I don't think there's any stones that we haven't turned, so I'm kind of happy with it.”

Ryan Sampson as Tommo. Sky

However, Sampson doesn’t rule out returning to the role of Rat & Cutter pub manager Tommo, although he wouldn’t want to leave it too long. “Maybe we’ll see Tommo again, but maybe not. I don't know. I think sometimes it's quite good to leave everything when they're quite youthful characters. I can't really see them in their fifties. Tommo with mortgages and gambling debts. Yeah, that might be a bit sad.”

The 39-year-old star, who is currently writing the third season of his comedy series Mr Bigstuff, revealed that he’s really going to miss filming the Yorkshire-set series and hanging out with the cast, who have all become close friends during Brassic’s six-year run.

“I sort of wish Tommo was real because I'm gonna miss this character that we've made over the years,” he said. “It's weird, and it's sad that I'm not going to see the cast as much. I will see them, but it's really weird that I won't ever see those characters again. Because we improvise a bit in character, and because we hang out for so long, I feel like I know those people [the characters] as well, and I won't ever get to see them again, obviously.”

“Like, I'm gonna miss Carol so much for her insane outfits, her just saying the weirdest things. Bronagh Gallagher's improvisation as Carol is just mad. For one whole series, she was obsessed with mentioning in all her improvs this black fox. And I don't know, it's just funny to think that I'm never gonna see those people again.”

Sampson also shared the one thing he won’t miss about filming Brassic now the series is over.

“I don't know if you noticed, but Tommo always gets doused in like, oil or shit or petrol, or whatever it is. Every single episode, there's always something. So I'm really not gonna miss that.

"I'm not gonna miss filming in the most stupid locations, spending six months a year up a mountain with it pissing rain. It is always raining when we film it, and you have to just work it in, and it looks great on camera. So we're not gonna miss that.”

