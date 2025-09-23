The synopsis says: "Set against the backdrop of a picturesque French village, Missed Call follows single mother Sarah, whose world is upended after receiving a late-night missed call from her teenage daughter, Katie, while she’s on a school exchange.

"When Sarah arrives in France, she finds the host family and local authorities disturbingly indifferent to Katie’s disappearance. As Sarah refuses to accept their complacency, her search for her daughter spirals into a gripping and dangerous race against time."

The series comes from Paris and London-based production company Pernel Media, in association with ITV Studios, and is the second collaboration between 5 and Pernel, after this year's The Au Pair.

Scanlan said in a statement: "The script for Missed Call gripped me from the first page, it’s a powerful story about every mother’s worst fear, set in a place that’s stunningly beautiful but weirdly unsettling.

"Sarah is a complex, vibrant and determined woman, and I’m hugely excited to bring her to life in this tense and emotional thriller. It’s a real pleasure to be working with Channel 5 on such a bold and compelling piece of drama."

Meanwhile, Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor for 5 said: "Missed Call is an emotionally charged thriller that brings together a phenomenal international cast and a compelling story of maternal determination and cultural clash."

Scanlan previously starred in the fourth season of Slow Horses, playing Moira Tregorian, the replacement for Catherine Standish. Now that Standish has been reinstated at Slough House and Moira has gone back to the Park, she is not expected to return for season 5.

She will, however, soon be seen in Riot Women, the new BBC series from Happy Valley creator Sally Wainwright.

Missed Call will air on 5.

