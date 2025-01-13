Happy Valley creator unveils first look at new drama Riot Women with Sherwood and Line of Duty stars
The new Sally Wainwright drama will premiere later this year.
We finally have our first look at Sally Wainwright's anticipated new drama, Riot Women.
We've known for a while now that the cast for the Happy Valley creator's new series is full of familiar faces, but now we have a look at them in action as they create a make-shift punk-rock band.
While some of the images simply show the cast sat together in band practice, other images give us a glimpse of some of the action to come as we see Lorraine Ashbourne (Sherwood) on the drums as Jess as well as Amelia Bullmore's (The Buccaneers) Yvonne, Rosalie Craig's (Moonflower Murders) Kitty and Tamsin Greig's (Friday Night Dinner) Holly all taking to the stage for a performance.
While a release date for Riot Women is yet to be confirmed, this first glimpse at the stars in character is sure to add further excitement to the series.
Following a group of five women who decide to come together to start a punk-rock band for a local talent contest, the series charts their journey to writing their first original song, where they soon discover that they've got a hell of a lot to say.
As per the series synopsis: "As they juggle demanding jobs, grown-up children, complicated parents, husbands who’ve buggered off, and disastrous dates and relationships, the band becomes a catalyst for change in their lives, and it’s going to make them question everything.
"The six-part series is a testament to the power of friendship, music, and the resilience of women who refuse to be silenced by age or expectation. As the story progresses, it’s more than music that binds them; a deeply potent, long-buried secret begins to surface – one that unexpectedly entangles Kitty and Beth, the two unlikely creative masterminds behind the band, in a complex triangle - and threatens to tear everything apart."
Riot Women creator, writer, director and executive producer Sally Wainwright also says: "I'm having a whole new buzz of excitement about the show as we bring it together in the edit, and I can't wait to share it with everyone!"
As previously mentioned, the cast of Riot Women includes Ashbourne, Bullmore, Craig and Greig as well as Joanna Scanlan (After Love) as Beth, and Taj Atwal (Line of Duty), Chandeep Uppal (Holby City) and Macy Jacob-Seelochan (Shadow and Bone) as the group's backing singers.
The further cast also includes Anne Reid (The Sixth Commandment), Sue Johnston (The Royle Family), Peter Davison (Doctor Who), Claire Skinner (Outnumbered), Angel Coulby (Merlin), Jonny Green (White Lines) and Ellise Chappell (Yesterday).
Tony Hirst (Hollyoaks), Shannon Lavelle (The Hardacres), Mark Bazeley (Broadchurch), Amit Shah (Happy Valley), Rick Warden (Red Eye), Ben Batt (Domina) and Natalia Tena (Harry Potter) also star.
Rounding out the cast is also Melanie La Barrie (& Juliet), Oliver Huntingdon (Sherwood), Richard Fleeshman (The Sandman), Olwen May (A Very British Scandal), Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey), Nicholas Gleaves (Bodyguard) and Thomas Flynn (Masters of the Air).
Riot Women will premiere on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK later this year.
