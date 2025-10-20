Period drama fans, your next TV obsession is arriving this week, as The Forsytes starts airing on 5.

The series, which is a new adaptation of John Galsworthy's The Forsyte Saga novels, comes from Poldark writer Debbie Horsfield, and stars the likes of Millie Gibson, Eleanor Tomlinson, Jack Davenport and Tuppence Middleton.

It follows the titular late Victorian stockbroking family, whose generations are torn between tradition, personal happiness and the pursuit of love.

"Family stability is threatened by two chance encounters for rival cousins, Jolyon and Soames, throwing their previously steady lives into disarray," the synopsis for the series says.

"Married Jolyon contends with the reappearance of his former lover, Louisa, a lady’s maid-turned-dressmaker, while daughter June falls for a penniless architect. Soames, meanwhile, is enchanted by the beautiful and free-spirited dancer Irene. All must decide whether to be ruled by the head or the heart."

But who else stars in the series and who do they all play? Read on for our guide to the cast and characters of The Forsytes.

The Forsytes cast: Who stars in the 5 series?

Here are the main cast members and characters in The Forsytes. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Francesca Annis as Ann Forsyte

Danny Griffin as Jolyon Forsyte

Joshua Orpin as Soames Forsyte

Tuppence Middleton as Frances Forsyte

Millie Gibson as Irene Heron

Stephen Moyer as Jolyon Senior

Jack Davenport as James Forsyte

Eleanor Tomlinson as Louisa Byrne

Justine Moore as June Forsyte

Francesca Annis plays Ann Forsyte

Francesca Annis plays Ann Forsyte in The Forsytes. Sean Gleason/5

Who is Ann Forsyte? Ann is the matriarch of the Forsyte family, and mother to Jolyon Senior and James.

Where have I seen Francesca Annis? Annis has had roles in series including Great Expectations, Madame Bovary, Partners in Crime, Home Fires, Cranford, Bancroft and Showtrial, as well as films such as 1984's Dune and King of Thieves.

Danny Griffin plays Jolyon Forsyte

Danny Griffin as Jolyon Forsyte in The Forsytes. Sean Gleason/5

Who is Jolyon Forsyte? Jolyon is the son of Jolyon Senior, who has a love of art and is uninterested in the business world his family inhabits.

Where have I seen Danny Griffin? Griffin has had roles in series including So Awkward, Get Even and Fate: The Winx Saga, plus films such as The Gentlemen.

Joshua Orpin plays Soames Forsyte

Joshua Orpin as Soames Forsyte in The Forsytes. Sean Gleason/5

Who is Soames Forsyte? Soames is the son of James, who is scheming and desperate to move up the career ladder.

Where have I seen Joshua Orpin? Orpin has had roles in series including Preacher, Titans and Home and Away, as well as the film I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Tuppence Middleton plays Frances Forsyte

Tuppence Middleton as Frances Forsyte in The Forsytes. Sean Gleason/5

Who is Frances Forsyte? Frances is the ambitious, status-driven wife of Jolyon Junior.

Where have I seen Tuppence Middleton? Middleton has had roles in series including Friday Night Dinner, Black Mirror, War & Peace, Dickensian, Sense8, Our House and CAUGHT, as well as films such as Trance, A Long Way Down, The Imitation Game, Jupiter Ascending, Spooks: The Greater Good, The Current War, Fisherman's Friends, Downton Abbey and Mank.

Millie Gibson plays Irene Heron

Millie Gibson as Irene Heron in The Forsytes. 5

Who is Irene Heron? Irene is a dancer who catches the eye of Soames Forsyte.

Where have I seen Millie Gibson? Gibson is best-known for her roles as Kelly Neelan in Coronation Street and Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who.

Stephen Moyer plays Jolyon Senior

Stephen Moyer as Jolyon Senior in The Forsytes. Sean Gleason/5

Who is Jolyon Senior? Jolyon Senior is Ann’s eldest son, and the head of the family, who runs the stockbroking firm Forsyte & Co.

Where have I seen Stephen Moyer? Moyer has had roles in series including Waking the Dead, Lilies, True Blood, The Bastard Executioner, Shots Fired, Safe House, The Gifted, Sexy Beast, Elsbeth and Art Detectives, as well as films such as Concussion, The Hatton Garden Job and After We Fell.

Jack Davenport plays James Forsyte

Jack Davenport as James Forsyte in The Forsytes. Sean Gleason/5

Who is James Forsyte? James is Ann’s younger son and Jolyon Senior's brother, who he has been in a life-long feud with about who should run the family company.

Where have I seen Jack Davenport? Davenport is known for his roles in films including the Pirates of the Caribbean series, The Talented Mr Ripley, The Boat That Rocked and Kingsman: The Secret Service, as well as series such as This Life, Coupling, Flashforward, Smash, The Morning Show, Why Women Kill, Ten Percent, Dr Death and The Assassin.

Eleanor Tomlinson plays Louisa Byrne

Eleanor Tomlinson as Louisa Byrne in The Forsytes. 5

Who is Louisa Byrne? Louisa is a dressmaker and Jolyon's first love, who she met a long time ago.

Where have I seen Eleanor Tomlinson? Tomlinson has had roles in series including The Sarah Jane Adventures, The White Queen, Ordeal by Innocence, Poldark, The War of the Worlds, Intergalactic, The Nevers, A Small Light, The Couple Next Door, One Day and The Outlaws, as well as films such as Alice in Wonderland, Jack the Giant Slayer, Loving Vincent and Colette.

Justine Moore plays June Forsyte

Justine Moore plays June Forsyte in The Forsytes. Sean Gleason/5

Who is June Forsyte? June is Frances’s daughter from a previous marriage, and Joylon Junior's step-daughter.

Where have I seen Justine Moore? Moore has had roles in series including Without Sin and Call the Midwife.

The Forsytes will start airing on 5 from Monday 20th October at 9pm.

