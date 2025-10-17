John Galsworthy's Forsyte Saga novels are getting a brand-new adaptation on 5, simply titled The Forsytes – and RadioTimes.com has got an exclusive first-look clip from the first episode.

The clip introduces us to Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson as Louisa, a dressmaker and the first love of Danny Griffin's Jo Forsyte.

She is visited in her shop by Tuppence Middleton's character Frances Forsyte, Jo’s status-driven wife, and their daughter June, played by Justine Moore.

As Louisa realises who Frances is, she becomes flustered and awkward. As Frances leaves to make other calls, she leaves June in the shop, while Louisa enters another room to catch her breath. You can watch the clip at the top of this article now.

Eleanor Tomlinson as Louisa and Justine Moore as June in The Forsytes. Mammoth Screen Limited / © 5 Broadcasting Limited

The Forsytes also stars Millie Gibson, Joshua Orpin, Francesca Annis, Jack Davenport, Tom Durant Pritchard and Stephen Moyer, amongst others, and chronicles the lives of the titular late Victorian stockbroking family.

The synopsis for the series says: "Family stability is threatened by two chance encounters for rival cousins, Jolyon and Soames, throwing their previously steady lives into disarray.

"Married Jolyon contends with the reappearance of his former lover, Louisa, a lady’s maid-turned-dressmaker, while daughter June falls for a penniless architect. Soames, meanwhile, is enchanted by the beautiful and free-spirited dancer Irene. All must decide whether to be ruled by the head or the heart."

The series is a reunion for Tomlinson and Poldark writer Debbie Horsfield, who has also been behind this adaptation.

Speaking with Radio Times magazine, Horsfield has teased that this won't be a "straight adaptation" of the "male-centric novels".

"What we wanted to do was redress the balance by fleshing out the women – but not at the expense of the men," she said.

Meanwhile, Tomlinson said of being approached to play Louisa: "They sent me the scripts and I immediately started getting excitement flutters. We spoke about the character and who she was and what her journey was. And that was it. I was hooked."

The Forsytes will start airing on 5 from Monday 20th October at 9pm.

