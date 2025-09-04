The show focuses on the conflict between Soames Forsyte (Home and Away’s Joshua Orpin) and his cousin Jolyon (Fate: The Winx Saga’s Danny Griffin) as they fight over who will take over the family firm – a clash soon complicated by the arrival of two women.

The trailer gives fans a first look at this conflict, with Jack Davenport's (The Assassin) character James Forsyte telling Soames: "The firm will go to the dogs with Jo in charge. Your cousin never had the killer instinct.”

“No matter, others do,” Soames replies.

The footage also gives fans a look at Eleanor Tomlinson (The Couple Next Door) as Louisa Byrne, Jo's first love, and Millie Gibson (Doctor Who) as Soames's wife Irene Heron.

You can watch the full trailer above.

Eleanor Tomlinson as Louisa Byrne in The Forsytes. 5

Also rounding out the central cast are Tuppence Middleton (Downton Abbey: A New Era) as Frances Forsyte and Stephen Moyer (True Blood) as Jolyon Forsyte Sr.

The series was confirmed by 5 earlier this year, with Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor of drama at the channel, saying at the time: "We are excited to give The Forsytes its UK home on 5. This lavish new adaptation is a great addition to our rich portfolio of period dramas.

"With a stellar cast, stunning production, and rich ensemble of characters, it has all the components our audience loves."

Meanwhile, Damien Timmer, Chief Creative Officer at production company Mammoth Screen, added: "It’s been a joy working with Debbie Horsfield and our magnificent cast on series 1 of The Forsytes for Masterpiece on PBS.

"We're thrilled UK viewers are going to be able to watch it on 5, which has become such a destination for drama audiences. Let the saga commence!"

This won’t be the first time The Forsyte Saga has been adapted for TV, with Damian Lewis and Gina McKee previously starring in a 10-episode version for ITV back in 2002.

The Forsytes is coming soon to 5.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.