Now, the beloved characters are back for a third and final movie which promises to give them a fitting send off once and for all. So far, the film has been met with mostly positive reviews, with our own write-up awarding it three stars and calling it a "pleasant stroll with characters you know and love."

Of course, while the cast includes all sorts of familiar faces from years gone by – including Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery – not all the former stars are back. One actor who is not returning is Matthew Goode, who's character Henry Talbot is divorcing Lady Mary, although Dockery recently revealed that the storyline was not altered by Goode being unavailable to film.

Meanwhile, a star whose absence is keenly felt is the late, great Maggie Smith, whose character Violet Crawley died in the previous film just two years before the iconic actor's own death. Speaking recently to Radio Times magazine, Dockery revealed how she "soaked up every moment" working with her former co-star, explaining that "it’s like playing championship tennis – you really up your game".

Those who are already mourning the end of the Crawley saga do have one more treat to look forward to, in the shape of a newly announced one-off TV special, where the cast and crew will share "never-before-told" stories from the making of the period drama.

But before then, here’s everything you need to know about The Grand Finale, including the release date, returning stars and plot teasers.

Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith, Harry Hadden-Paton as Bertie Hexham, Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Grantham, Hugh Bonneville as Robert Grantham and Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary in Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. Rory Mulvey / Focus Features

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will be released in cinemas on Friday 12th September 2025 – so not long to go now at all.

The film was first announced in May 2024, with Focus Features confirming that the beloved franchise would return for one final big-screen outing.

Filming began shortly after the announcement, with much of the original cast returning to reprise their roles.

This third instalment marks the conclusion of a story that began in 2010 with the original ITV series, which ran for six acclaimed seasons and led to two previous successful films. Now, after 15 years of high society drama, heartfelt moments, and historical change, The Grand Finale promises to be a fitting send-off to the Crawley family, and those who served them.

Downton Abbey 3 cast: Who's returning?

Raquel Cassidy as Miss Baxter, Kevin Doyle as Mr Molesley, Sophie McShera as Daisy Parker, Phyllis Logan as Mrs Hughes, Lesley Nicol as Mrs Patmore, Jim Carter as Mr Carson, Brendan Coyle as Mr Bates and Joanne Froggatt as Anna Bates in Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. Rory Mulvey / Focus Features

The cast of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is led by Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern and Laura Carmichael, reprising their iconic roles as Lady Mary, Lord Grantham, Lady Cora and Lady Edith respectively.

Meanwhile, they are joined by an ensemble of returning favourites and British talent, including Jim Carter, Joanne Froggatt, Penelope Wilton and Dominic West in key supporting roles.

Oscar-nominee Paul Giamatti – who last appeared in the 2013 Christmas special – will also reprise his role, while new additions include Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola and Simon Russell Beale.

However Matthew Goode – who previously played Henry Talbot – will not be reprising his role.

Here’s a full list of the central cast and new faces for the third instalment:

Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Talbot

Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham

Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham

Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith Pelham

Jim Carter as Mr Charles Carson

Joanne Froggatt as Anna Bates

Penelope Wilton as Isobel Merton

Brendan Coyle as John Bates

Phyllis Logan as Mrs Elsie Hughes Carson

Dominic West as Guy Dexter

Allen Leech as Tom Branson

Sophie McShera as Daisy Parker

Lesley Nicol as Mrs Beryl Patmore

Kevin Doyle as Joseph Molesley

Raquel Cassidy as Phyllis Baxter

Paul Giamatti as Harold Levinson

Joely Richardson as Lady Petersfield

Alessandro Nivola as Gus Sambrook

Simon Russell Beale as Sir Hector Moreland

Arty Froushan as Noel Coward

Downton Abbey 3 plot: What will happen?

The film picks up in the early 1930s, continuing the story of the Crawley family and their loyal household staff as they navigate a rapidly changing world. Set against a backdrop of social upheaval, financial strain, and personal loss, the film promises an emotional farewell to the beloved period drama.

The official synopsis reads: "In the summer of 1930, the Crawleys grapple with the threat of social disgrace when Mary finds herself at the centre of a public scandal and the family faces financial trouble."

Meanwhile, the trailer also revealed why Matthew Goode's character Henry Talbot is absent – with a dramatic moment showing that he and Lady Mary are growing through a divorce, something which has caused a major scandal in their social circles.

The film is directed by Simon Curtis, who also helmed Downton Abbey: A New Era. Series creator Julian Fellowes once again provides the screenplay, ensuring a faithful continuation of the world he built over more than a decade.

Is there a trailer for Downton Abbey 3?

Yes, the first teaser trailer has been released, offering fans an emotional glimpse at the final chapter. It shows familiar faces returning to Downton, with Lady Mary reflecting on the past and a touching tribute to the late Dowager Countess.

Watch the trailer below:

Downton Abbey 3 will be released Friday 12th September 2025.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.