That's where American fans will find Downton Abbey Celebrates the Grand Finale, an hour-long event filmed at London's luxurious Savoy Hotel, which promises to bring viewers funny, heartfelt and nostalgic conversations about the franchise's 15-year run.

Followers in the UK will also be able to enjoy the special programme, which is available to stream on ITVX from Friday 12th September, while a terrestrial broadcast follows on ITV3 at 9pm on Saturday 13th September.

Check out the trailer for Downton Abbey Celebrates the Grand Finale here:

Participants in the special include Hugh Bonneville (Robert Crawley), Laura Carmichael (Edith Pelham), Jim Carter (Charlie Carson), Raquel Cassidy (Phyllis Baxter), Michelle Dockery (Mary Talbot), Kevin Doyle (Joseph Molesley), Michael Fox (Andy Parker) and Joanne Froggatt (Anna Bates).

You can also expect to see Harry Hadden-Paton (Bertie Pelham), Allen Leech (Tom Branson), Phyllis Logan (Elsie Hughes), Elizabeth McGovern (Cora Crawley), Sophie McShera (Daisy Parker), Lesley Nicol (Beryl Patmore) and Penelope Wilton (Isobel Grey).

American star Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), who is reprising his role as Harold Levinson in The Grand Finale, is also on the billing, alongside production designer Donal Woods, costume designer Anna Mary Scott Robbins and composer John Lunn.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The synopsis for feature film Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale reads: "When Mary finds herself at the centre of a public scandal and the family faces financial trouble, the entire household grapples with the threat of social disgrace.

"The Crawleys must embrace change as the staff prepares for a new chapter with the next generation leading Downton Abbey into the future."

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is coming to NBC and Peacock on Wednesday 10th September.

Add Downton Abbey to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.