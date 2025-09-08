Mary's now ex-husband, Henry Talbot (Matthew Goode), was last seen in the first Downton Abbey film in 2019 but was absent in the second film, A New Era, with the character having gone travelling and marital issues being hinted at.

Goode previously revealed to Deadline that he had hoped to feature in a small role in the third film for a short scene with Dockery, but scheduling conflicts and medical issues prevented this.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com ahead of the release of The Grand Finale, Dockery suggested that had Goode featured in the film, there would not have been a major change to the plot.

Matthew Goode as Henry Talbot (right) and Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Crawley in Downton Abbey. ITV

"I think the seeds were planted in the second film," said Dockery, "because you knew that there was trouble between them. So, I think that was the plan quite early on that they would divorce and whether Matthew would be part of that in the movie, had he been in it, the story would have remained the same. So it was definitely something that I saw coming."

Of course, despite losing her marriage to Henry, Lady Mary remains a key figure at Downton for the final instalment. The future of the Crawley family and their home is a major point of discussion, particularly following the passing of the Dowager Countess of Grantham, Violet Crawley (the late Dame Maggie Smith).

Dockery previously told Radio Times magazine about working with the late Smith: "I was always slightly nervous going into those scenes, even though we were great friends and we worked together for 15 years."

Michelle Dockery stars as Lady Mary in DOWNTON ABBEY: The Grand Finale, a Focus Features release. Rory Mulvey / © 2025 FOCUS FEATURES LLC

She continued: "I will treasure those moments, and how we played Bananagrams between scenes. She was so good at it, and so sweet."

In addition to the returning cast members, new additions include Simon Russell Beale, Alessandro Nivola, Joely Richardson, and Arty Froushan as playwright Noël Coward.

Read More:

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will be released in UK cinemas on 12th September 2025. All seasons of Downton Abbey are available to stream on Disney Plus, ITVX, and Netflix.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.