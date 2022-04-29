The upstairs and downstairs cast of Downton Abbey is back for all-new stories as the sequel to the 2019 film outing finally arrives in cinemas on Friday 29th April 2022.

A sunny new instalment of a classic period drama has arrived with Downton Abbey: A New Era .

The new outing sees Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham (Dame Maggie Smith) come into possession of a luxury villa in the South of France.

This revelation prompts secrets from her past to be revealed as some of the family head to the French Riviera on a trip.

Meanwhile, Violet's granddaughter Lady Mary Talbot (Michelle Dockery) agrees to let a film crew use Downton as the location for their dramatic new film.

Will it all go ahead without a problem?

RadioTimes.com breaks down the dramas and massive events in the film with some exclusive help from stars Michael C Fox (Andy Parker), Laura Haddock (Myrna Dalgleish) and Sophie McShera (Daisy Parker).

**Spoiler warning for Downton Abbey: A New Era**

Downton Abbey A New Era ending explained

Does Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham die in Downton Abbey: A New Era?

Yes, Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham does die in Downton Abbey: A New Era.

As hinted at the end of the first Downton Abbey film, Violet Crawley is nearing the end of her life and spends the second film causing mischief and teasing about her past.

Penelope Wilton stars as Isobel Merton and Maggie Smith as Violet Grantham in Downton Abbey: A New Era. Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features, LLC

The film reveals that Violet had been in love as a young woman with the Marquis de Montmirail and spent a romantic summer with him on the French Riviera.

However, Violet went on to marry Robert's father Lord Grantham and while their marriage lacked the passion she had with Montmirail, they had a successful and fruitful marriage.

After getting her affairs in order - including leaving Montmirail's villa to great-grandaughter Sybil "Sybie" Branson - the Dowager receives visits from her beloved family and servants at the end of the film as she says her goodbyes.

After these heartwarming scenes, Violet passes away peacefully.

The film ends with the entire cast of both the upstairs and downstairs of Downton following the hearse carrying her coffin to her funeral.

Discussing the major scenes with RadioTimes.com, actor Michael C Fox who plays Andy Parker in the show, revealed what it was like for the cast.

"It just feels really monumental and very special to be a part of it," said Fox. "And if this is the last one, it's kind of a lovely way to finish it.

"And if and when we go again, amazing, but I feel like I can think about so many different points, not just in this, in the previous film, where you just don't really feel like you have to think about the scene and about the acting, you just have to be receptive to what is actually happening in that moment.

"And that is one of those where I think it's extraordinary in the film, and I can't wait to watch it."

Does Tom Branson remarry in Downton Abbey: A New Era?

Allen Leech stars as Tom Branson and Tuppence Middleton as Lucy Smith in Downton Abbey: A New Era Ben Blackall / © 2021 Focus Features, LLC

The film begins with Tom Branson (Allen Leech) marrying Maud, Lady Bagshaw's illegitimate daughter Lucy Smith (Tuppence Middleton) in a beautiful ceremony.

The couple later goes on to enjoy a trip to the French Riviera to explore the villa where Tom's daughter Sybie will inherit.

Towards the end of the film, Lucy reveals to Tom that she is pregnant with their child.

In the final scene of the film, the pair are seen visiting Downton with their baby together.

Does Matthew Goode appear as Henry Talbot in Downton Abbey: A New Era?

No, Matthew Goode does not appear in Downton Abbey: A New Era as Henry Talbot.

Despite appearing in the previous film, it appears Goode was unable to film scenes for the film due to a scheduling conflict with his television series The Offer.

Matthew Goode as Henry Talbot in Downton Abbey (2019). Focus Features

When at the premiere of The Offer, Extra asked Goode if he appeared in A New Era and he answered: "No, I was making this."

In the film, Henry is explained as being away abroad and leading his exciting lifestyle of travelling and fast cars.

Henry's passion for his hobbies appears to be causing issues in his marriage to Lady Mary who notes that marriage is a "novel" with twists and turns.

Despite the growing chasm between Mary and Henry, the eldest Crawley daughter turns down the chance of a romance with film director Jack Barber (Hugh Dancy), choosing to honour her marriage vows over pursuing her own desires.

This is shown to parallel the choices made by Mary's grandmother Violet in her own marriage and romance with Monsieur Montmirail.

Mary also recalls her love for her late idealistic and sweet first husband Matthew Crawley (Dan Stevens), who she compares to Jack to, unlike Henry who is more pragmatic and realistic.

Notably, Henry is also absent from the funeral of the Dowager Countess in the final scenes.

Is Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham an illegitimate child?

Hugh Bonneville stars as Robert Grantham and Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary in Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Despite suspicions that Robert could be the lovechild of Violet and Montmirail - including from the current Marquis de Montmirail - it is revealed that Robert is not.

Towards the end of the film, an ailing Violet confirms to Robert that he is indeed the legitimate son of herself and the previous Lord Grantham, leaving Robert relieved.

Does Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham have cancer?

Harry Hadden-Paton stars as Bertie Pelham and Elizabeth McGovern as Cora in Downton Abbey: A New Era. Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC

A troubling plotline that emerges in Downton Abbey: A New Era is that Lady Grantham (Elizabeth McGovern) begins preparing her own will.

As it becomes clear that Cora is hiding something, she soon decides to come clean to her beloved Robert that she is not well and could soon die - but more tests are needed.

However, after further tests by Dr Carson, Cora learns that she does not have cancer as was feared and instead is suffering from a form of anaemia which can be treated.

Robert and Cora are both delighted by the good news.

Do Mr Molesley and Miss Baxter get together?

Kevin Doyle as Mr. Molesley in Downton Abbey: A New Era. Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC

Despite the slow-burn romance between Joseph Molesley and Phyllis Baxter, the pair do finally get together.

During the trip to the French Riviera, Miss Baxter admits that she will die a spinster if Molesley never asks her to marry him.

However, towards the end of the film, Molesley finally feels he has a reliable enough income to ask Miss Baxter after he is hired as a screenwriter by Jack Barber.

Molesley soon proposes to Baxter and she is delighted to say yes.

The pair discover that their touching scene has been overheard by everyone in the house thanks to the microphone system installed by the film crew.

Does Thomas Barrow leave Downton Abbey?

Robert James Collier stars as Thomas Barrow in Downton Abbey: A New Era. Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC

Yes, Thomas Barrow (Robert James-Collier) resigns as a butler at Downton Abbey and leaves.

Despite finding love with Richard Ellis (Max Brown) in the previous film, Thomas reveals that Mr Ellis has married and he himself is resigned to not finding personal happiness.

After developing a connection with the gay actor Guy Dexter (Dominic West), Mr Barrow is offered the chance to live as the actor's live-in companion and assistant as he travels the world as a movie star but is based primarily in Hollywood.

After encouragement from the likes of Elsie Carson (Phyllis Logan) and Lady Mary to seize personal happiness, Barrow leaves on good terms with everyone as he prepares to depart.

Does Charles Carson return to Downton Abbey as the butler?

Jim Carter as Charles Carson in Downton Abbey: A New Era. Focus Features

After retiring as the butler of Downton Abbey, Mr Carson (Jim Carter) returned to aid the Crawleys in the first film for the royal visit.

At the request of his wife Elsie, the Crawleys invite Carson to help them on their visit to the French Riviera - which he delights in doing.

At the end of the film, Lady Mary invites Mr Carson to be an interim butler at the house following the death of the Dowager Countess and Mr Barrow's resignation.

She asks if he will stay on and help train up the first footman Andy Parker (Michael C Fox) to eventually take his place.

What happens to movie star Myrna Dalgleish?

Laura Haddock stars as Myrna Dalgleish and Michael Fox as Andy in Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Silent film star Myrna Dalgleish (Laura Haddock) overcomes the difficulties posed to her talking picture career by her screechy cockney accent following encouragement from Daisy Parker (Sophie McShera) and Anna Bates (Joanne Froggatt) and some tutoring by Cora on how to do an American accent.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, actress Laura Haddock revealed: "She was, you know, acting like a complete diva. So in this world, it was kind of fair enough that people would be responding to her in the way that they're responding to her, because she wasn't being particularly amenable or polite.

"But then you get that lovely payoff from an actor's point of view at the end where you understand why she was the way she was and that people are multi-layered."

So, what does Haddock see as the film's comment on class? The actress noted: "We loved exploring what that felt like for somebody to be desperately trying to position herself in a different class and be viewed as a very different person to the person that she was. And her roots were working class. She was from the East End of London."

She continued: "We're just feeling comfortable with who you are and what your background is and try not to deny that too much. Because that will inevitably put you in a place of turmoil."

Meanwhile, McShera added: "Yeah, it was a really interesting moment of connection between two characters that you would never have seen – you know, when she walks into the house, [Daisy] can't breathe. I'm so excited by how beautiful and amazing she is. She's the star. And then for them to sit down in that scene, and her to say, don't forget who you are and where you've come from.

"It was lovely that they had this common ground there and I thought it was really heartbreaking that she suddenly became a victim of her class and it hadn't held her back before that moment."

Haddock acknowledged of Myrna: "Sometimes it just takes someone like Daisy to give her a reality check."

The actress concluded: "That was the moment where she was able to break free then because somebody has seen her, I guess."

What else happens to the Downton Abbey characters?

Laura Carmichael stars as Lady Edith, Elizabeth McGovern and Hugh Bonneville as Cora and Robert Grantham, Harry Hadden-Paton as Bertie Pelham and Michael Fox as Andy in Downton Abbey: A New Era. Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC

Mr Murray (Jonathan Coy) moves out of his farm where he resided with former daughter-in-law Daisy Parker (Sophie McShera) and her new husband Andy, moving in with love interest Mrs Patmore (Lesley Nichol).

Silent film star Myrna Dalgleish (Laura Haddock) overcomes the difficulties posed to her talking picture career by her screechy cockney accent following encouragement from Daisy and Anna Bates (Joanne Froggatt) and some tutoring by Cora on how to do an American accent.

Lady Edith (Laura Carmichael) decides that while she loves her home and family with the Earl of Wrexham (Harry Hadden-Paton), she decides to once again pursue her career in journalism, starting with an article on the celebrities visiting the French Riviera.

Will there be a Downton Abbey 3?

A sequel to Downton Abbey: A New Era has yet to be confirmed.

In an interview with this week's Radio Times magazine, Downton creator Julian Fellowes revealed that a third film is still possible.

Tuppence Middleton stars as Lucy Smith and Allen Leech as Tom Branson in Downton Abbey: A New Era. Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC

Fellowes said: “You never know if more is going to be wanted. After every series, after the first film, and now after the second, each time I have said a heart-wrenching goodbye to these people... and then here we are back again."

Fellowes continued: “I invented them all, I’m their father, and I do feel a kind of obligation towards them, and I’m fond of them.

"It sounds rather romantic to say that, but also you do want to give a really good evening to the people who’ve been faithful to us for so many years.

"People talk about stage plays and further movies, but I think it will be made clear to me if there’s a strong demand, and if that’s what people want, then I won’t fight it."

Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary in Downton Abbey: A New Era. Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features, LLC

Meanwhile, actress Michelle Dockery confirmed to the magazine that while she loves "coming back to this role and being with [her] Downton family", any potential sequel comes down to the involvement of Fellowes and the show's creators "and if they feel that it has a life after this sequel".

Dockery said: “I’ve loved playing Mary and it does feel like I’ve grown up with her. There is such a comfort in that feeling of family.”

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about the prospect of a sequel, actress Sophie McShera said: "I mean, we definitely were saying all of us if there was an appetite for another film, and if Julian had an idea, we would love to come back and do it because we have the best time ever. That'd be amazing, but I don't know.

"Like, if things are changing in the house, so it would be an interesting story."

Downton Abbey: A New Era is out now in UK cinemas. For more, check out our dedicated Movies page or our full TV Guide.

