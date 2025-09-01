However, as seen in the latest trailer, news of her divorce from Henry Talbot (Matthew Goode) soon throws her future as her father’s successor into jeopardy.

Speaking to Caroline Frost in an interview with Radio Times magazine, Dockery opened up about her character's new “social disgrace” in the upcoming film.

Asked about how she has evolved the role of Lady Mary, Dockery – who has played the character for 52 episodes across six seasons, and now three movies – said: "I feel like I’ve grown up with her. When I look back at those early episodes, I realise she’s become quite a different person."

She added: "She’s always been strong-willed but, back then, she was petty, quite like a grumpy teenager. Since then, she’s faced all sorts of things and, in this film, she’s facing social disgrace."

Penelope Wilton stars as Isobel Merton, Allen Leech as Tom Branson, Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary and Paul Giamatti as Harold Levinson in Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.

She continued: "I think that’s what people enjoy seeing – the highs and lows of these characters and what life throws at them."

The trailer also hints at financial trouble for the family as Robert appears to kiss his country estate goodbye, while a touching tribute is paid to the late Dame Maggie Smith, with a photo of her character, the Dowager Countess, appearing on the walls.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Returning alongside Dockery and Bonneville for the third instalment are Dominic West, Elizabeth McGovern, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton and Lesley Nicol.

Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera and Douglas Reith will also be returning, while new additions to the cast include Paul Giamatti, Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale and Arty Froushan.

The latest issue of Radio Times is available now – subscribe here.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will be released in UK cinemas on 12th September 2025. All seasons of Downton Abbey are available to stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.