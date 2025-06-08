Goode said his spoke with Lady Mary star Michelle Dockery "at length" about how the scene could possibly go, and that they were "going to try and ask for a slight rewrite", but "eventually it was just that [the film was] moving ahead" without him.

Henry would have appeared during the "big racecourse day" sequence, which can be seen in the trailer for the film.

Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Crawley and Matthew Goode as Henry Talbot in Downton Abbey. ITV

Despite having previously said that his character was "becoming a bit of a wet lettuce" and that "maybe it’s a good thing" he wasn't able to appear, Goode told Deadline that it was "a shame" the scheduling couldn't work out "because I love that cast".

Read more:

"To be on a set with Hugh [Bonneville] and Allen [Leech]. I’ve got great stories from those sets," he said. "We actually gave Maggie Smith one of the greatest days of her life, she said. She came off [set], and she said, 'I think that might’ve been my favourite day on a set ever.'"

The story in question saw Goode encouraging the cast to drink their way through 22 bottles of rosé on set, and while "no one was drunk", they were "merry".

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Goode was also asked whether he would return for a spin-off centred around his character and Lady Mary, but he said it is "a very difficult thing to balance" because Mary is a "feminist icon" and "she doesn’t need a man".

Goode previously clarified his comments calling Henry a "wet lettuce", saying he didn't mean it "in a horribly derogatory way".

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will be released in UK cinemas on 12th September 2025. All seasons of Downton Abbey are available to stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.