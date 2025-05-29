He said he was unavailable for the second because he was filming The Offer, and the third because of he was filming Dept. Q, while an operation on his knee also meant he was unable to make an appearance.

He then added: "Let’s face it, he [Henry] was edging towards becoming a bit of a wet lettuce. So maybe it’s a good thing."

Now, speaking with Metro, Goode has said he didn't mean the comment "in a horribly derogatory way", and that he actually meant it would be more exciting for Michelle Dockery's character, Lady Mary, to end up on her own.

He explained: "I just meant, actually, wouldn’t it be more exciting if [Lady Mary] didn’t need a man so she might end up on her own? Some people look up to her as a modern feminist or a pillar of modern feminism."

Read more:

Goode also suggested that if Lady Mary does have a "happy ending" in the third film, "one of her earlier suitors could come back and whisk her off", before suggesting whatever the ending was it could involve "something surprising, other than good old Henry".

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, will be released on 12th September, arriving just over three years after the second big-screen outing.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Meanwhile, Goode's new show, Dept. Q, sees him play an irascible English detective living in Edinburgh, who is assigned with setting up a new department to investigate high-profile cold cases.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will be released in UK cinemas on 12th September 2025. All seasons of Downton Abbey are available to stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.