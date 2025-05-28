The famed director's foray into streaming saw down-on-his-luck aristocrat Eddie (Theo James) team up with weed empire heiress Susie (Kaya Scodelario).

More colourful characters are joining them this time around, including Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville and Michele Morrone, who starred in notorious Netflix hit 365 days.

Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley in Downton Abbey. ITV

Another name viewers will recognise is Maya Jama, who has been added alongside Benjamin Clementine (Dune), Benedetta Porcaroli (The Leopard), Sergio Castellitto (Conclave), Amra Mallassi (Hijack) and Tyler Conti (Safe).

As for who they'll be playing, the streamer has yet to release details.

The Gentlemen.

Season 1's Daniel Ings is back as Eddie's older brother, Freddy, alongside Giancarlo Esposito as American billionaire Stanley Johnston.

Ray Winstone also returns as gangland patriarch, and Susie's father, Bobby Glass, as do Vinnie Jones as gamekeeper Geoffrey Seacombe and Joely Richardson as Lady Sabrina.

Jasmine Blackborow, Michael Vu, Harry Goodwins, Ruby Sear and Pearce Quigley round out the cast.

In a statement released by Netflix, Ritchie teased what's to come for the gang, including a change of location.

"I am delighted to return to set for season 2 of The Gentlemen. This chapter sees a deliberate expansion, both geographically and thematically, as we journey from the English countryside to the Italian lakes," he said.

He added: "Eddie and Susie find themselves navigating an increasingly volatile empire as they’re besieged on all fronts by an influx of enigmatic new players.

"The stakes are heightened, the power dynamics are more precarious, and I’m thrilled to be collaborating once again with this exceptional cast and crew."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Gentlemen season 1 is available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.