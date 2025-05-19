He revealed: "I was unavailable for the second because I was doing The Offer. Then [for the third] I was shooting this. But I also buggered my knee, and I had to have an operation.

"That takes weeks to get over, so I was never going to be able to do it. And let’s face it, he was edging towards becoming a bit of a wet lettuce. So maybe it’s a good thing."

Goode had starred in the original Downton Abbey TV series through seasons 5 and 6, going on to star in the first film in 2019.

Throughout his time in the franchise, he married Mary (Michelle Dockery) and the pair had their happily-ever-after – but we're left to fill that in for ourselves, seeing as Goode hasn't featured in the most recent film.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. BBC

Goode is set to star as Detective Chief Inspector Carl Morck in Scottish crime drama Department Q on Netflix.

Based on the series of 10 novels by Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen, the synopsis for the new drama reads: "DCI Carl Morck is a brilliant cop but a terrible colleague.

"His razor-sharp sarcasm has made him no friends in Edinburgh police. After a shooting that leaves a young pc dead, and his partner paralysed, he finds himself exiled to the basement and the sole member of Department Q; a newly formed cold case unit."

Read more:

It continues: "The department is a PR stunt, there to distract the public from the failures of an under-resourced, failing police force that is glad to see the back of him. But more by accident than design, Carl starts to build a gang of waifs and strays who have everything to prove.

"So, when the stone-cold trail of a prominent civil servant who disappeared several years ago starts to heat up, Carl is back doing what he does best – rattling cages and refusing to take no for an answer."

As for Downton Abbey, the third film's title was revealed a couple of months ago, with The Grand Finale set to land on the big screen this September. Coming once again from writer Julian Fellowes, much of the adored cast reprise their roles for the film, which has been billed as the final outing for the Downton Abbey franchise.

Returning alongside Dockery for the new film are Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton and Lesley Nicol.

Other returning stars include Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera, Douglas Reith and Dominic West. New additions for the film include Paul Giamatti, Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale and Arty Froushan.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will be released in UK cinemas on 12th September 2025. All seasons of Downton Abbey are available to stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.