Having been diagnosed in the season 1 finale, there is the possibility that Fox's character could be involved in the ongoing storyline in some way, especially seeing as Fox himself has been battling Parkinson's for three and a half decades.

Fox retired from acting in 2020 due to speech issues developed due to the disease, with his last appearance being in The Good Fight.

Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in Shrinking season 2. Apple TV+

Fox's appearance in Shrinking is also a reunion of sorts, with Fox teaming up once again with Shrinking series co-creator Bill Lawrence. The pair worked together on Spin City for four seasons until Fox had to depart due to the growing seriousness of his symptoms at the time.

Lawrence has been vocal about the fact that Fox has influenced the way in which Parkinson's is depicted on the series, telling People: "It's cool to get to write about things you care about now. And Michael J Fox is my first mentor. So we wanted to represent it in hopefully an inspiring and not sad or tragic way."

Read more:

He added: "I found the first mentor in my life and career, Michael J Fox, to be so inspiring. The way he took it in stride and continues to work harder than anybody I know.

"And we want to kind of carry that spirit if we can into the show."

When talking about the third season at the time, Lawrence revealed that he became "obsessed with showing the portrait of living with [Parkinson’s]".

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Shrinking continues to be a gem in Apple's streaming crown, with season 3 having been confirmed just a day after the first two episodes had landed on the platform.

As well as all of the central cast returning alongside leads Ford and Jason Segel, it's more recently been announced that Jeff Daniels will be joining the cast as Jimmy's father.

Shrinking season 2 is available to watch on Apple TV+. You can sign up to Apple TV+ here.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.