It comes after the broadcaster announced that it would be combining its linear channel with its streaming service, previously called My5, into one brand.

In a statement about the rebrand, the channel said that "everything our audience loves about Channel 5 will be at heart of this relaunch" and promised viewers they can expect "a greatly improved user experience on our streaming product" in addition to "a significantly increased range of content".

Meanwhile, speaking when the rebrand was announced last month, Channel 5 boss Ben Frow said: "We know from the success that so many of our Channel 5 shows have had on Netflix that there’s a huge appetite for our content in the streaming world...

"As we relaunch as 5, our streaming service will be a much bigger and broader offer than My5 with a significantly expanded range of content including new series and box sets in reality, drama, factual and kids from across the Paramount family."

The Channel's President Sarah Rose added: "[We've seen] record growth for My5 viewing over the last three years and, as more of our audience discover streaming, we think it’s the right time to have a much closer relationship between our linear and streaming services."

