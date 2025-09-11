There are some notable absences, including Matthew Goode's Henry Talbot, but Dockery recently revealed that her character's divorce storyline was not altered by Goode being unavailable to film.

Meanwhile, one star who will be sorely missed is the late, great Maggie Smith, although the film does play tribute both to the actor – who passed away aged 89 last year – and her iconic character Violet Crawley, who died during the events of the previous film.

One star who will be back more than a decade after his only previous appearance is Oscar-nominee Paul Giamatti, and he's joined by a couple of big names making their Downton debuts in this closing chapter, including Alessandro Nivola and Simon Russell Beale.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast for Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale cast – new and returning stars in the closing chapter

You can find the cast list in full below – scroll down for more detailed information about the actors and their characters.

Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Talbot

Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham

Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham

Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith Pelham

Jim Carter as Mr Charles Carson

Joanne Froggatt as Anna Bates

Penelope Wilton as Isobel Grey

Brendan Coyle as John Bates

Phyllis Logan as Mrs Elsie Hughes Carson

Dominic West as Guy Dexter

Allen Leech as Tom Branson

Sophie McShera as Daisy Parker

Lesley Nicol as Mrs Beryl Patmore

Kevin Doyle as Joseph Molesley

Raquel Cassidy as Phyllis Baxter

Michael C Fox as Andy Parker

Harry Hadden-Paton as Herbert "Bertie" Pelham

Robert James-Collier as Thomas Barrow

Douglas Reith as Lord Merton

Paul Giamatti as Harold Levinson

Joely Richardson as Lady Petersfield

Alessandro Nivola as Gus Sambrook

Simon Russell Beale as Sir Hector Moreland

Arty Froushan as Noel Coward

Michelle Dockery plays Lady Mary Talbot

Michelle Dockery plays Lady Mary Talbot

Who is Lady Mary Talbot? The eldest daughter of Lord and Lady Grantham, whose imminent divorce from Henry Talbot has caused a public outcry and sees her shunned by many other families.

What else has Michelle Dockery been in? Dockery has appeared in the drama series Good Behaviour, Godless, Defending Jacob, Anatomy of a Scandal and Thus Town, while film roles include Hanna, Anna Karenina, Non-Stop, The Gentlemen, Here and Flight Risk.

Hugh Bonneville plays Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham

Hugh Bonneville plays Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham

Who is Robert Crawley? The 7th Earl of Grantham and the patriarch of the Crawley family, who is not reacting well to the new financial pressures on the family.

What else has Hugh Bonneville been in? Outside of Downton Abbey, Bonneville is best known for his roles in the films Notting Hill, Iris, The Monuments Men and the Paddington film series, and on TV for playing Ian Fletcher on WIA and roles in shows such as The Gold and Douglas is Cancelled.

Elizabeth McGovern plays Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham

Who is Cora Crawley? Robert's kind-hearted American wife and the Countess of Grantham, who receives an unexpected visit from her brother.

What else has Elizabeth McGovern been in? The American actress and musician is best known for her roles in the films Ordinary People, Ragtime, Once Upon a Time in America, She's Having a Baby, The Bedroom Window, The Handmaid's Tale, and The Wings of the Dove.

Laura Carmichael plays Lady Edith Pelham

Laura Carmichael plays Lady Edith Pelham

Who is Lady Edith Pelham? The second daughter of Lord and Lady Grantham who is happily married to Bertie Pelham.

What else has Laura Carmichael been in? Outside of Downton Abbey, English actress Carmichael has also appeared in the television series Marcella, The Spanish Princess and The Secrets She Keeps, plus the film A United Kingdom.

Jim Carter plays Mr Charles Carson

Jim Carter plays Mr Charles Carson

Who is Mr Charles Carson? The recently retired butler of the Crawley family and husband of the former Elsie Hughes – who can't stay away from Downton even after his retirement.

What else has Jim Carter been in? Carter has appeared in numerous films including A Private Function, The Witches, Stalin, The Madness of King George, Richard III, Shakespeare in Love, The Golden Compass, My Week with Marilyn and Wonks. On the small screen he's also appeared in Cracker, Red Riding and Cranford – the latter opposite his wife Imelda Staunton.

Joanne Froggatt plays Anna Bates

Joanne Froggatt plays Anna Bates

Who is Anna Bates? Lady's maid to Lady Mary and wife of John Bates.

What else has Joanne Froggatt been in? Froggatt has also appeared in series such as Coronation Street, Life on Mars, Bad Girls, Dinnerladies, A Touch of Frost, Liar, Angela Black, Danielle Cable: Eyewitness, See No Evil: The Moors Murders, MobLand and many more.

Penelope Wilton plays Isobel Grey

Who is Isobel Grey? Mother of Mary's late first husband Matthew Crawley, who is very involved in organising the County Fair – and wants to widen the organising committee.

What else has Penelope Wilton been in? Dame Penelope Wilton is known for a number of roles across stage and screen including Ever Decreasing Circles, The Borrowers and The Return of the Borrowers, The Secret Rapture, The Deep Blue Sea, Calendar Girls, Shaun of the Dead, Match Point, Pride & Prejudice, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, The Girl, The BFG and The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry.

Brendan Coyle plays John Bates

Brendan Coyle and Joanne Froggatt as John and Anna Bates in Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Jason Bell / © 2025 FOCUS FEATURES LLC

Who is John Bates? The valet of Lord Grantham and husband of Anna Bates.

What else has Brendan Coyle been in? Other roles for Coyle include North & South, Lark Rise to Candleford, Conspiracy, and Prime Suspect: The Final Act and films including Me Before You and Mary Queen of Scots.

Phyllis Logan plays Mrs Elsie Hughes

Phyllis Logan plays Mrs Elsie Hughes

Who is Mrs Elsie Hughes? The housekeeper at Downton Abbey and wife of Charlie Carson, who is trying to help her husband settle into his retirement.

What else has Phyllis Logan been in? The Scottish actress is best known for her roles in the series Lovejoy, plus films Another Time, Another Place, Secrets & Lies, Shooting Fish and Misbehaviour.

Dominic West plays Guy Dexter

Robert James-Collier stars as Thomas Barrow and Dominic West as Guy Dexter

Who is Guy Dexter? An acclaimed actor who formed a close bond with Thomas Barrow after filming at Downton in the previous film.

What else has Dominic West been in? West is best known for his roles in the television series The Wire, The Affair, Appropriate Adult, Les Miserables and Brassic. He also appears in the films Chicago, 300, The Punisher: War Zone, and Colette, while he portrayed Charles, Prince of Wales in the final two seasons of The Crown.

Allen Leech plays Tom Branson

Allen Leech plays Tom Branson

Who is Tom Branson? The widower of Lady Sybil, Lord and Lady Grantham's late youngest daughter, who remarried in the previous film. He returns to Downton at the request of Edith.

What else has Allen Leech been in? The Irish actor is also known for his role as Paul Prenter in the film Bohemian Rhapsody, while he played Marcus Agrippa in the HBO historical drama series Rome.

Sophie McShera plays Daisy Parker

Who is Daisy Parker? The assistant cook at Downton Abbey, Daisy is primed for an imminent promotion and is also persuaded by Lady Grey to help out on the County Fair Committee.

What else has Sophie McShera been in? McShera is also known for her roles in the television dramas Waterloo Road and The Gallows Pole, as well as the live-action Disney film Cinderella.

Lesley Nicol plays Mrs Beryl Patmore

Who is Mrs Beryl Patmore? The long-time cook at Downton Abbey, who is now married and is preparing for her retirement.

What else has Lesley Nicol been in? Nicol played Auntie Annie in the films East is East and West is West, along with roles in numerous series such as Holby City, Heartbeat, Once Upon a Time, Supernatural and Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

Kevin Doyle plays Joseph Molesley

Kevin Doyle plays Joseph Molesley

Who is Joseph Molesley? The former local schoolteacher and footman, who has found success as a screenwriter but is struggling with writer's block.

What else has Kevin Doyle been in? He's also had roles in Happy Valley, The Crimson Field and Sherwood.

Michael C Fox plays Andy Parker

Who is Andy Parker? The former footman and current butler at Downton Abbey, who is married to Daisy.

What else has Michael C Fox been in? Fox has appeared in the film Dunkirk and episodes of both Endeavour and Midsomer Murders.

Raquel Cassidy plays Phyllis Baxter

Who is Phyllis Baxter? The lady's maid to Lady Grantham, and wife of Joseph Molesley – although their marriage has been somewhat strained by his screenwriting struggles.

What else has Raquel Cassidy been in? Cassidy has also appeared in the television series Teachers, Party Animals, The Worst Witch and The Good Karma Hospital.

Harry Hadden-Paton plays Herbert "Bertie" Pelham

Harry Hadden-Paton plays Herbert "Bertie" Pelham

Who is Berti Pelham? The 7th Marquess of Hexham and husband of Edith.

What else has Harry Hadden-Paton been in? Hadden-Paton portrayed Martin Charteris in the first two seasons of The Crown, alongside roles in Midsomer Murders, Hotel Babylon, Silk, The Amazing Mrs Pritchard, Drifters, Wallander, Waking the Dead, Walter, and Grantchester.

Robert James-Collier plays Thomas Barrow

Dominic West plays Guy Dexter and Robert James-Collier plays Thomas Barrow

Who is Thomas Barrow? The former butler at Downton Abbey, who is currently the housekeeper, dresser, and secret lover of Guy Dexter.

What else has Robert-James Collier been in? Outside of Downton Abbey, James-Collier is best known for his role as Liam Connor in Coronation Street and also appearing in the series Love Life, The Level, Ackley Bridge, Fate: The Winx Saga and Generation Z. He also appeared in the horror film The Ritual.

Douglas Reith plays Lord Merton

Who is Lord Merton? A family friend of the Crawleys, godfather of Lady Mary, and second husband of Isobel.

What else has Douglas Reith been in? He has also appeared in the series The Crown, Professor T, and The War Below.

Paul Giamatti plays Harold Levinson

Paul Giamatti plays Harold Levinson

Who is Harold Levinson? An American businessman and brother of Lady Grantham, who shows up at Downton with news of a precarious financial situation that could have repercussions for the whole family.

What else has Paul Giamatti been in? A major American star, Giamatti was Oscar-nominated for his lead role in The Holdovers last year while other key film credits include My Best Friend's Wedding, Saving Private Ryan, Man on the Moon, American Splendor, Sideways, Cinderella Man, The Ides of March, 12 Years a Slave, Saving Mr Banks, Love & Mercy, Straight Outta Compton and Private Life. On the small screen he's had lead roles in John Adams, Billions and the Black Mirror episode Eulogy.

Joely Richardson plays Lady Petersfield

Who is Lady Petersfield? The socially ambitious host of an important society ball, who asks Lady Mary to leave when she gears of her impending divorce.

What else has Joely Richardson been in? The star is best known for known for Lady Chatterley's Lover, Ryan Murphy's Nip/Tuck, The Patriot and 101 Dalmatians, while more recently she appeared in The Sandman, The Gentlemen, One Day and Renegade Nell.

Alessandro Nivola plays Gus Sambrook

Who is Gus Sambrook? A New York-based financial advisor and friend of Cora’s brother Harold Levinson, who has been giving him some questionable advice.

What else has Alessandro Nivola been in? Nivola has appeared in a number of prominent films over the years including Face/Off, Jurassic Park III, Junebug, Goal, Coco Before Chanel, American Hustle, Selma, A Most Violent Year, You Were Never Really Here, The Many Saints of Newark, The Room Next Door, The Brutalist and the much-maligned Kraven the Hunter. Small screen roles have included the BBC's 2020 adaptation of Black Narcissus and the Apple TV+ drama The Big Cigar.

Simon Russell Beale plays Sir Hector Moreland

Who is Sir Hector Moreland? The snobbish chairman of the County Fair Committee.

What else has Simon Russell Beale been in? A renowned Shakespearean actor of stage and screen, Sir Simon has received two BAFTA Awards, three Olivier Awards, and a Tony Award. Beale's screen roles include Orlando, Persuasion, Hamlet, My Week with Marilyn, The Deep Blue Sea, The Death of Stalin, Mary Queen of Scots, Benediction, and The Outfit, while more recently he starred as Ser Simon Strong in the second season of House of the Dragon.

Arty Froushan plays Noel Coward

Arty Froushan plays Noel Coward

Who is Noel Coward? The legendary English playwright appears in the film as a friend of Guy Dexter – and accompanies him to a dinner party at Downton.

What else has Arty Froushan been in? Froushan was recently seen playing Buck Cashman in Daredevil: Born Again and is also known for his roles as Jonah Breakspear in Prime Video's Carnival Row and Qarl Correy in House of the Dragon.

Downton Abbey 3 will be released Friday 12th September 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.