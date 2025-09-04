Invincibles Chelsea stormed to the WSL title last term as part of a domestic treble but the new campaign looks to bring fierce competition from Champions League winners Arsenal, Man City, and Man Utd.

This season will be about much more than just the title race and the arrival of top-flight debutants London City Lionesses are among the big stories heading into the opening weekend.

Thanks to a new broadcasting deal, fans will be able to watch every single WSL game this season – either on TV or online.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete WSL TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.

WSL TV schedule 2026/26

All UK time. Subject to change. All matches on YouTube, unless specified otherwise.

Friday 5th September 2025

Chelsea Women v Man City Women (7:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Mix / Sky Mix

Saturday 6th September 2025

Arsenal Women v London City Lionesses (1:30pm) BBC One / BBC Two Wales / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website

Sunday 7th September 2025

Brighton Women v Aston Villa Women (12pm) Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports+

Liverpool Women v Everton Women (12pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Showcase

Man Utd Women v Leicester Women (12pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports+

Tottenham Women v West Ham Women (12pm) Sky Sports Mix / Sky Sports+

Friday 12th September 2025

Man City Women v Brighton Women (7:30pm) Sky Sports+ / WSL YouTube

West Ham Women v Arsenal Women (7:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League

Sunday 14th September 2025

Aston Villa Women v Chelsea Women (12pm) Sky Sports Mix

Leicester Women v Liverpool Women (12pm) Sky Sports+ / WSL YouTube

London City Lionesses v Man Utd Women (12pm) Sky Sports+

Everton Women v Tottenham Women (2:30pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website

Friday 19th September 2025

Everton Women v London City Lionesses (7:30pm) Sky Sports+ / WSL YouTube

Tottenham Women v Man City Women (7:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Mix

Sunday 21st September 2025

Aston Villa Women v Liverpool Women (12pm) Sky Sports+

Brighton Women v West Ham Women (12pm) Sky Sports Mix / Sky Sports+ / WSL YouTube

Chelsea Women v Leicester Women (12pm) Sky Sports Football / Sky Showcase

Man Utd Women v Arsenal Women (2:50pm) BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport Website

Saturday 27th September 2025

Arsenal Women v Aston Villa Women (12pm) Sky Sports Premier League

Sunday 28th September 2025

Brighton Women v Everton Women (12pm) Sky Sports+ / WSL YouTube

Leicester Women v Tottenham Women (12pm) Sky Sports+ / WSL YouTube

Liverpool Women v Man Utd Women (12pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football / Sky Showcase / WSL YouTube

Man City Women v London City Lionesses (12pm) Sky Sports Mix / Sky Sports+

West Ham Women v Chelsea Women (2:30pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website

WSL TV rights 2025/26

Sky Sports and BBC share the live broadcasting rights for the Women's Super League in 2025/26, with games also set to be shown on YouTube.

As part of a new five-year broadcasting deal, Sky Sports will show 118 WSL matches this season. Seventy-eight of those will be exclusive picks, including the final weekend of the campaign.

The service can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

BBC boast the rights to show 21 live matches across their platforms this season while 34 fixtures will be aired live and free on YouTube.

