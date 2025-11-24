*Warning: Major spoilers ahead for It: Welcome to Derry episode 5.*

Ad

The moment we've all been waiting for is finally here, as Bill Skarsgård's Pennywise made his long awaited arrival into It: Welcome to Derry – and it did not disappoint.

The terrifying creature has appeared in various other forms throughout the series, which is based on the Stephen King novel, manifesting as the children of Derry's worst nightmares, but finally took his Dancing Clown form in episode 5.

Following the disappearance of Matty, our heroes have been haunted by horrors, but in the latest episode, they find their friend alive – or, so it seems.

The group declare they want to stage a rescue for the other children held hostage by Pennywise, so Matty reluctantly leads them into the sewers – where it's revealed that Pennywise has been posing as the child all along.

It was a big risk for the showrunners to hold back Skarsgård for this long, but the big reveal has been well worth the wait, as the Pennywise we know and hate finally puts in an appearance to terrorise the children of Derry face-to-face.

Fans have had their say on the episode, with one posting on X: "It took five episodes, but the buildup and reveal of Pennywise was expertly handled. Again, I applaud the show's restraint in not plastering him everywhere, proving Welcome to Derry can stand on its own without leaning on Pennywise. #ITWelcomeToDerry"

Another said the episode was amazing and "just the beginning", while one more said that the reveal was "chefs kiss" as the "show just keeps getting better and better".

Clara Stack as Lilly Bainbridge & Matilda Lawler as Marge Truman in It: Welcome to Derry episode 5 Sky/NOW

Another fan said: "It: Welcome to Derry has done a phenomenal job of building week by week to get to the return of everyone’s favourite dancing clown and they did not disappoint… PENNYWISE IS BACK!!"

"Pennywise HAS ARRIVED! WOW. That’s how you make an entrance! This clown isn’t for kids, it will play with your fears & then eat you up! I love #WelcometoDerry!," one more added.

Already, our heroes have come close to death in episode 5, with Leroy almost accidentally killing his own son.

As for how much longer they can survive? Only time will tell.

It: Welcome to Derry continues on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Mondays.

Add It: Welcome to Derry to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.