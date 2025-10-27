Horror maestro Stephen King has written an incredible number of books over the decades, and fans will know that many of them are subtly interconnected in increasingly intricate ways – as new prequel It: Welcome to Derry proves.

In King’s mythology, The Dark Tower acts as the spine of this shared universe, linking recurring characters, locations and supernatural abilities across his stories.

Andy and Barbara Muschietti, the filmmakers behind the 2017 and 2019 It movies, tap into this intriguing web of connections in the new HBO horror-drama.

Inspired by Mike Hanlon's interludes in Stephen King's behemoth novel, the Muschiettis have packed the prequel with plenty of nods to King’s wider world. From the inclusion of familiar faces and locations, to blink-and-you’ll-miss-them Easter eggs, long-time fans should get a lot out of it.

Read on to discover the major references and Easter eggs woven throughout the eight-part series.

It: Welcome to Derry's best Stephen King Easter eggs explained

1. The Hanlon family and their connection with the Black Spot



Rudy Mancuso and Jovan Adepo star in It: Welcome to Derry. HBO

As referenced in Ben Hanscom’s research into Derry’s dark history in It: Chapter One, the Black Spot fire was just one in a long line of tragic events in the cursed town’s unsettling past.

In the novel’s second interlude, Mike Hanlon’s father, Will, recounts the story of how he and his comrades in the Air Force created the Black Spot as a safe space for Black patrons. Following a racially motivated arson attack by a white supremacist group, the establishment was destroyed, killing several people trapped inside.

As the Muschiettis tweaked Mike’s backstory and the fate of his parents in the films, It: Welcome to Derry explores the same event from a slightly different perspective. Set in 1962, the showrunners have opted for Mike’s grandfather, Leroy Hanlon (Jovan Adepo) to don the Air Force uniform rather than Will.

Exploring the events leading up to this pivotal moment, Leroy will also be working alongside none other than The Shining’s Dick Hallorann (Chris Chalk), another co-founder of the establishment.

The intergenerational storytelling highlights the cyclical nature of the town’s racism, discrimination and hate crimes – with Pennywise feeding directly on the fear and violence they generate.

2. The Shining and Doctor Sleep

Chris Chalk stars in It: Welcome to Derry. Brooke Palmer / HBO

As previously mentioned, Chalk’s Dick Hallorann will feature prominently in the prequel – though this isn’t the same kindly figure from the Overlook Hotel we all know and love.

Known for his brief appearance in The Shining and his greater mentor role for Danny Torrence in the belated sequel Doctor Sleep, It: Welcome to Derry features a much younger version of the character gifted with psychic abilities.

The character is referenced in the original 1986 novel, and throughout the series we see how he eventually befriends Mike’s grandfather, Leroy Hanlon, and becomes the co-founder of the veterans bar, The Black Spot.

The When They See Us alum explained recently: “Dick is in Derry because Dick f**ked up. And that's the truth. You'll see the show and you'll get that."

"Dick thinks all of these people are corny," said Chalk, of his character's relationship with Derry's townsfolk. "He doesn't respect a single one of them, and that's the journey of Dick. The Dick you know is super nice.... Good luck with this, Dick."

3. Other references to It: Chapter One and Two

Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise the Clown in It: Welcome to Derry. HBO

There are plenty of other nods to the two It films, including the arrival of a meteorite, which plays a key role in Pennywise’s origins. The series also features a black-and-white photo of Bob Gray, one of Pennywise’s human aliases from the novel.

The ambiguity around why this shapeshifting cosmic entity sometimes adopts that alias has intrigued fans over the years. Promotional trailers for the series hint that we may finally learn more about this fascinating aspect of Pennywise’s character.

A giant Paul Bunyan statue is also shown being erected in the town – the same statue that Pennywise later uses to terrorise Richie Tozier. The original statue that inspired the novel is located in Bangor, Maine, and remains a popular spot for King fans.

Eagle-eyed viewers may also spot graffiti in the girls’ bathroom featuring the name Alvin Marsh inside a heart, referencing the character who becomes the abusive father of Beverly Marsh in It: Chapter One and Two.

4. The Dark Tower

It: Welcome to Derry. HBO/Sky

Throughout both It: Chapter One and Two, several Turtle motifs appear, which are a nod to the cosmic turtle Maturin from Stephen King’s novels (yes, really!). In Chapter One, a LEGO turtle and TRTL brand walkie-talkie are spotted in Georgie's room. Additionally, a model turtle is present on a desk at Derry Elementary in Chapter Two.

These references allude to the benevolent cosmic entity who plays a significant role in King’s mythos. Maturin is one of the twelve Guardians of the Beam in The Dark Tower series, serving as a protector of the multiverse. He originates from a higher-dimensional, spiritual plane known as the “Macroverse” and is an opposing force to Pennywise.

While the Muschiettis never fully explored the significance of the shelled creature in the two films, there are even more recurring turtle motifs in the eight-part series, giving the show room to delve deeper into this arcane lore.

Along with Bert the turtle appearing as the school mascot – with one of the kids dressed up in a turtle costume – there’s also a turtle charm on one of the main children’s bracelets, and she even says “turtles are lucky”.

Keep your fingers crossed, Dark Tower fans!

5. Shawshank Redemption

Shawshank bus in It: Welcome to Derry. HBO/Sky

Considered one of the best movies of all time, The Shawshank Redemption is a hugely popular adaptation of Stephen King’s 1982 novel.

The titular prison now makes its debut in the It franchise, with a navy-blue bus bearing the stencilled words ‘Shawshank State Prison’ making an appearance.

6. Juniper Hill Asylum

The infamous psychiatric hospital in Maine appears in several of King’s books, including It, Castle Rock, 11/22/63 and Gerald’s Game.

Alongside patients such as Henry Bowers, the bully from It: Chapter One and Two, Welcome to Derry character Lilly (Clara Stack) has an intriguing history with the asylum.

7. Carrie

Carrie. MGM

Finally, the cinema prominently featured in the first episode of It: Welcome to Derry is the Capitol Theatre. This real-life cinema, based in Burlington, Iowa, closed its doors in March 1977.

The historic Art Deco theatre’s final screening was Carrie, an adaptation of Stephen King’s 1974 novel.

