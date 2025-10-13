He joins the cast of It: Welcome to Derry as none other than Dick Hallorann, a character best known for his pivotal role in The Shining and its belated sequel Doctor Sleep.

Of course, this isn't the first time that creepy stories from horror maestro King have interconnected, with his long list of novels containing numerous references and Easter eggs that allude to the existence of a shared universe.

Indeed, the link between Dick and Derry dates back to the original 1986 novel It, where the eventual Overlook Hotel chef is referenced as the co-founder of an African-American veterans bar called The Black Spot.

This venue is ultimately burned down in a racial hate crime, with Dick rushing to save those caught in the blaze, including local resident Will Hanlon (the father of one of It's terrorised children, Mike).

In light of these established ties, Chalk told crowds at last weekend's New York Comic-Con (NYCC) that he has been teasing anyone who questions why Dick is in Welcome to Derry.

He shared (via Entertainment Weekly): "When people ask that question I go, 'You didn't read the book! You're not a big fan, are you?' Dick is in Derry because Dick f***ed up. And that's the truth. You'll see the show and you'll get that."

The actor also alluded to Dick's characterisation being markedly different in Welcome to Derry, suggesting that he has a journey to go on before becoming the supportive, reassuring figure who looks out for psychic Danny Torrance in The Shining.

"Dick thinks all of these people are corny," said Chalk, of his character's relationship with Derry's townsfolk. "He doesn't respect a single one of them, and that's the journey of Dick. The Dick you know is super nice.... Good luck with this, Dick."

The When They See Us alum elaborated that Dick Hallorann's abrasiveness in Welcome to Derry stems partly from "fear" over his own psychic abilities, where he feels constantly at risk of "losing control".

In addition to Chalk and Skarsgård, It: Welcome to Derry also stars Taylour Paige (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F), Jovan Adepo (3 Body Problem), James Remar (Dexter: Resurrection) and Madeleine Stowe (Revenge), among others.

It: Welcome to Derry is coming to Sky Atlantic and NOW on Monday 27th October 2025.

