A selection of first-look images have been released for Betrayal, the new ITV drama from award-winning playwright and screenwriter David Eldridge, directed by BAFTA and Emmy nominee Julian Jarrold (A Very Royal Scandal).

Ad

The images for the series, which will arrive in 2026, show us the characters played by Shaun Evans (Endeavour), Romola Garai (Vigil) and Zahra Ahmadi (Beyond Paradise) for the first time.

While Evans plays John Hughes, a mid-career MI5 officer, Garai plays his partner Claire and Ahmadi his unlikely ally, Mehreen Askari-Evans, an intelligence operative.

The synopsis for the series says it sees John "navigating a rapidly evolving intelligence landscape while struggling to keep his personal life intact".

Shaun Evans as John Hughes and Romola Garai as Claire in Betrayal. Mammoth Screen for ITV

The synopsis continues: "Acting on a hunch, John meets a British-Iranian man with links to the Stockport gangland who claims to have intelligence about an imminent plot on UK soil.

"When the encounter takes an unexpected turn, John finds himself under internal investigation, facing scrutiny from his superiors, including Simone Grant (Nikki Amuka-Bird), while his partner Claire (Garai) grapples with the secrecy that defines his world.

Shaun Evans as John Hughes and Zahra Ahmadi as Mehreen Sakari-Evans in Betrayal. Mammoth Screen for ITV

John’s efforts to save his marriage are complicated by his inability to let the case go. And when he meets Mehreen Askari-Evans (Ahmadi), an intelligence operative who is tasked with taking over John’s duties, he finds an unlikely ally.

"As John becomes increasingly convinced of the involvement of a hardline faction of the Iranian regime, he also starts to worry there are enemies closer to home. But can he identify the target and avert the attack before it’s too late?"

Other stars set to feature in Betrayal include Gamba Cole (The Outlaws), Omid Djalili (His Dark Materials), Matthew Tennyson (Grantchester), Hayley Tamaddon (Unforgotten), Anthony Flanagan (House of the Dragon), Paddy Rowan (G’wed), Waj Ali (Out There).

They will be joined by Karim Kadjar (Wolf Hall), Emma Cunniffe (Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes), Georgina Rylance (Sherlock), Ben Lambert (Outlander), Julia Watson (Doctor Who) and Julian Wadham (Black Doves).

Betrayal will premiere on ITV1 and ITVX in 2026.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.