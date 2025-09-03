League One TV schedule 2025/26: Coverage, TV fixtures and live stream
Your complete guide to watching League One in 2025/26, featuring a full TV schedule of games coming up.
It's set to be a disjointed weekend in League One due to the international break – with early leaders Cardiff City one of eight clubs that have had their games this weekend suspended.
Cardiff v Burton, Blackpool v Luton, Stevenage v Barnsley, and Reading v Northampton will all be played at a later date, which leaves eight Saturday fixtures in the third tier.
The normal Saturday blackout does not apply this weekend due to the international break, which means every game is available to watch on Sky Sports+.
The 46-game League One season is a gruelling test of endurance where twists and turns are guaranteed, heroes are made, heads will roll, and points are the only currency that matters.
Fans won't want to miss a minute, and they will barely have to – with more than 1,000 EFL games available to watch live.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete League One TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.
League One TV schedule 2025/26
All UK time. Subject to change.
Saturday 6th September 2025
- Bolton v AFC Wimbledon (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Doncaster v Bradford City (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Huddersfield v Peterborough (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Lincoln City v Wigan (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Plymouth v Stockport (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Port Vale v Leyton Orient (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Rotherham v Exeter (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Wycombe v Mansfield (3pm) Sky Sports+
Saturday 13th September 2025
- Bradford v Huddersfield (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Northampton v Blackpool (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Saturday 20th September 2025
- Blackpool v Barnsley (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Lincoln City v Luton Town (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Saturday 27th September 2025
- AFC Wimbledon v Wycombe (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Leyton Orient v Stevenage (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Thursday 2nd October 2025
- Rotherham v Bradford (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Saturday 4th October 2025
- Doncaster v Burton Albion (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Wycombe v Barnsley (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Thursday 16th October 2025
- Huddersfield v Bolton (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Saturday 18th October 2025
- Burton Albion v Peterborough (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Lincoln City v Stevenage (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Thursday 23rd October 2025
- Exeter City v Plymouth (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Saturday 25th October 2025
- Bolton v Cardiff City (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Mansfield v Wigan (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Monday 27th October 2025
- Port Vale v Stockport (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Thursday 6th November 2025
- Reading v Stevenage (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Saturday 8th November 2025
- Northampton v Mansfield (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Wycombe v Leyton Orient (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Thursday 20th November 2025
- Peterborough v Stockport (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Saturday 22nd November 2025
- Exeter City v Burton Albion (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Port Vale v Plymouth (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Saturday 29th November 2025
- Blackpool v Reading (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Stockport v Barnsley (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Saturday 13th December 2025
- AFC Wimbledon v Mansfield (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Huddersfield v Wigan (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Thursday 18th December 2025
- Reading v Luton Town (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Saturday 20th December 2025
- Stevenage v Burton Albion (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Wigan v Blackpool (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Monday 29th December 2025
- Bradford v Port Vale (7:45pm) Sky Sports+
- Plymouth v Wycombe (7:45pm) Sky Sports+
Thursday 1st January 2026
- Wycombe v Cardiff City (3pm) Sky Sports Football
Sunday 4th January 2026
- Bolton v Northampton (12pm) Sky Sports+
- Lincoln City v Peterborough (12pm) Sky Sports+
League One TV rights 2025/26
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.
NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
