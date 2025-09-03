The normal Saturday blackout does not apply this weekend due to the international break, which means every game is available to watch on Sky Sports+.

The 46-game League One season is a gruelling test of endurance where twists and turns are guaranteed, heroes are made, heads will roll, and points are the only currency that matters.

Fans won't want to miss a minute, and they will barely have to – with more than 1,000 EFL games available to watch live.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete League One TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.

League One TV schedule 2025/26

All UK time. Subject to change.

Saturday 6th September 2025

Bolton v AFC Wimbledon (3pm) Sky Sports+

Doncaster v Bradford City (3pm) Sky Sports+

Huddersfield v Peterborough (3pm) Sky Sports+

Lincoln City v Wigan (3pm) Sky Sports+

Plymouth v Stockport (3pm) Sky Sports+

Port Vale v Leyton Orient (3pm) Sky Sports+

Rotherham v Exeter (3pm) Sky Sports+

Wycombe v Mansfield (3pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 13th September 2025

Bradford v Huddersfield (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Northampton v Blackpool (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 20th September 2025

Blackpool v Barnsley (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Lincoln City v Luton Town (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 27th September 2025

AFC Wimbledon v Wycombe (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Leyton Orient v Stevenage (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Thursday 2nd October 2025

Rotherham v Bradford (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 4th October 2025

Doncaster v Burton Albion (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Wycombe v Barnsley (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Thursday 16th October 2025

Huddersfield v Bolton (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 18th October 2025

Burton Albion v Peterborough (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Lincoln City v Stevenage (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Thursday 23rd October 2025

Exeter City v Plymouth (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 25th October 2025

Bolton v Cardiff City (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Mansfield v Wigan (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Monday 27th October 2025

Port Vale v Stockport (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Thursday 6th November 2025

Reading v Stevenage (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 8th November 2025

Northampton v Mansfield (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Wycombe v Leyton Orient (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Thursday 20th November 2025

Peterborough v Stockport (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 22nd November 2025

Exeter City v Burton Albion (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Port Vale v Plymouth (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 29th November 2025

Blackpool v Reading (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Stockport v Barnsley (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 13th December 2025

AFC Wimbledon v Mansfield (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Huddersfield v Wigan (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Thursday 18th December 2025

Reading v Luton Town (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 20th December 2025

Stevenage v Burton Albion (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Wigan v Blackpool (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Monday 29th December 2025

Bradford v Port Vale (7:45pm) Sky Sports+

Plymouth v Wycombe (7:45pm) Sky Sports+

Thursday 1st January 2026

Wycombe v Cardiff City (3pm) Sky Sports Football

Sunday 4th January 2026

Bolton v Northampton (12pm) Sky Sports+

Lincoln City v Peterborough (12pm) Sky Sports+

League One TV rights 2025/26

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

