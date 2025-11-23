Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman had some warm words for Alex Kingston’s husband during tonight's live show after he was interviewed in her emotional VT.

Ad

Tonight’s special (22nd November), which was broadcast from the iconic Tower Ballroom in Blackpool, saw the former ER and Doctor Who star perform a couple’s choice routine to History Repeating and Look At Me by Propellerheads alongside her professional partner Johannes Waltz.

Speaking in her VT ahead of her performance, Kingston said of her husband Jonathan Stamp: “Jonathan is just the most incredible human being. He gets me in a way no one else really has. He writes me poetry, and he also will learn a poem just to recite it to me."

Television producer Stamp said in the VT: "I’m insanely proud of her."

Last month, Kingston revealed her recent womb cancer diagnosis and recovery, which included a hysterectomy and radiation therapy that concluded at the end of last year.

“Coming off the back of that, getting the all clear, I decided I would do Strictly," she added.

Interviewing Kingston after her performance, which received a total score of 35 from the judges, Claudia referenced the emotional interview, saying: "Your lovely husband is in the audience. And we all fell in love with him.”

Alex Kingston and Jonathan Stamp on Strictly Come Dancing.

Elsewhere on tonight's episode of Strictly, it was announced that La Voix has had to withdraw completely from the show due to an injury.

It had previously been confirmed that the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star wouldn’t be competing this weekend on medical grounds.

But hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced during tonight's live show that the star has had to withdraw from the competition completely on medical advice.

Tess told the audience: “Now, as you may have heard, La Voix sustained an injury, meaning she can’t dance in Blackpool tonight.”

She continued: “And following further advice from our medical team, we can now confirm she has very sadly had to withdraw from the competition.”

The presenting duo later confirmed there would be no elimination this week and, therefore, no dance-off.

Read more:

Strictly Come Dancing continues tomorrow night on BBC One and iPlayer.

Add Strictly Come Dancing to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.