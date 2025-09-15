With such rich history within the Whoniverse, could that timey-wimey sparkle make its way to the Strictly ballroom? Unfortunately, Alex Kingston doesn't know, and will be waiting with the rest of us to see if it could happen.

Asked if there could be a special Doctor Who routine, Kingston told RadioTimes.com and other press: "We don't have a say. We don't know. And the dancers, the choreographers, they're the ones that sort of go and make the decisions and I think we just are then told, 'Well, this is what you're going to be doing now.'"

Despite her extensive career in television, Kingston admitted she is "terrified" about the weeks that are themed, particularly musical and movie week.

When pushed on why, Kingston added: "There's a different sort of pressure I feel because it's not just the dance, it's also the character, and I don't want to be dressed as a Teletubby!"

While some of the other famous faces will be juggling their day-to-day work with the show, Kingston has a completely free calendar, ensuring her prime focus is Strictly.

She told RadioTimes.com and other press: "I was doing some audio recording for Doctor Who Big Finish but other than that, my calendar is completely free."

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 20th September.

