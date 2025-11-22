Strictly Come Dancing star La Voix has had to withdraw completely from the show due to an injury.

It was confirmed earlier this week that the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star wouldn’t be competing this weekend after sustaining an injury.

And there was more bad news delivered during tonight’s live show (22nd November), as hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced La Voix has had to withdraw from the competition completely on medical advice.

The pair later confirmed there would be no elimination this week and, therefore no dance off.

Presenter Tess told the audience: “Now, as you may have heard, La Voix sustained an injury, meaning she can’t dance in Blackpool tonight.”

She continued: “And following further advice from our medical team, we can now confirm she has very sadly had to withdraw from the competition.”

Her fellow Strictly host Claudia added that the star will be interviewed on the Sunday show.

“We will be speaking from La Voix in tomorrow night’s show, we love you so, so much," she said.

La Voix & Aljaž Škorjanec on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Guy Levy

However, the famous faces competing this week will still be giving it their all, as the scores from this week will carry over to the next show.

La Voix previously described her “immense sadness” at having to withdraw from this weekend’s shows in Blackpool.

She said: “Due to an injury, I've been advised that I'm unable to perform, and my heart truly breaks knowing I won't be dancing in such an iconic venue.

"Aljaž and I have worked incredibly hard, and we were so excited to share our routine with everyone. I am devastated not to be joining the rest of the cast on that famous dance floor, but my focus now is on recovery. I'll be cheering on all the amazing couples this weekend."

A Strictly spokesperson confirmed at the time that La Voix would receive a bye through to next week when it was hoped she’d be able to dance again.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 21st November at 6:35pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

