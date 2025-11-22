Tess Daly was put on the spot over a potential return to Strictly Come Dancing for a suggested All Stars series.

Ad

The BBC One show's long-running presenter recently confirmed her exit from the show after over two decades in the role, departing alongside co-presenter Claudia Winkleman and sharing a heartfelt message with fans.

In this week's Blackpool show (22nd November 2025), the show has welcomed back stars and previous winners for a group performance, which will air on Sunday.

However, Tess found herself asked by a former winner, The Wanted star Jay McGuiness, about her future with the Strictly brand, while sitting between him and another former contestant, actor Layton Williams.

After Tess noted that Jay would be recreating his Pulp Fiction jive for viewers, Jay said, "I just have to keep reminding myself how lucky you are even to do this show. I think we all feel really lucky to be invited back."

Jay McGuiness put Tess Daly on the spot with an intriguing Strictly question. BBC

However, he then added: 'And, if, hypothetically, there were a Strictly All Stars, would you want to come back one more time for the road, would you Tess?"

Tess initially turned to Layton before both men made clear they meant her.

She laughed, surprised: "Who? Me? I'm not a dancer!"

Layton then added with a wink: "Neither am I, Tess, neither am I."

Tess then responded: "Yes, you are!"

She then added: 'It's a lovely idea, I like that."

Tess Daly (centre) laughs after Jay McGuiness's (left) question. BBC

Of course, the mention of a potential All-Star series did not go unnoticed by fans of the show on social media.

One viewer penned on X, formerly Twitter: "jay mentioning strictly all stars!!! HAS TO HAPPEN!!!!! #strictly @bbcone DO IT PLZ"

Another added to the sentiment, penning on the platform: "I would like for Jay's 'All Stars' idea to become reality please #strictly"

Meanwhile, a different viewer mused: "Strictly all stars would be interesting"

Finally, one concluded: "Strictly All Stars would be amazing!! Give next year a break! Let the best of the best return".

Elsewhere this week, it was confirmed that La Voix has had to withdraw from the 2025 competition on medical grounds, meaning no contestant will be eliminated during the Blackpool shows.

Read more:

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 21st November at 6:35pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Add Strictly Come Dancing to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.