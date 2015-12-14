It was the stand out performance of the series so far, it left us speechless and bagged the first 10 of the series. It might have been overtaken by higher scores since, but nothing has beaten that surprise success so early in the competition.

But Jay's his professional dance partner Aliona Vilani has revealed that tho duo have opted to confine the iconic dance to the archives, precisely because it was "such a perfect moment."

Instead, Jay will be revisiting his Quickstep to The Who's My Generation.

Interestingly, this was his lowest scoring performance. He performed it the week after the Jive (when our expectations were obscenely high) and was awarded a disappointing 25 for his efforts.

So there's definitely room for improvement!

And the Jive? Well, we'll just have to keep this YouTube video on repeat for the foreseeable...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0m6MjsMXZ8I

Strictly Come Dancing: the Final is on Saturday at 6:35pm on BBC1