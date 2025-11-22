Strictly Come Dancing’s Craig Revel Horwood was met with a chorus of boos during tonight’s live show after commenting on Karen Carney’s "tour de force" dance.

This weekend’s Blackpool special saw the former Lioness and her professional partner, Carlos Gu, dance a paso doble to Carmina Burana's classic oratorio, O Fortuna

Both the Strictly judges and the studio crowd went wild for the dramatic dance, which went on to win a near-perfect score, but Craig couldn't help delivering a bit of constructive criticism as well as praise.

He said: "That’s how you score a goal, that was insane, sharp and exciting. I would’ve liked a little more softened Spanish line, but dramatic, passionate, incredible. You are absolutely incredible."

Referencing Craig’s criticism and the boos he received from the audience, fellow judge Motsi Mabuse - who stood in protest - said: "I said no, I fought for you. In fact, the whole audience fought for you."

She went on to say in her feedback to Karen: "I do not have a paddle that in any way can express how good that dance was".

Karen Carney and Carlos Gu stand listening in Strictly Come Dancing 2025. BBC

Shirley Ballas added, "Well, Carlos, you’ve got me quite emotional. Here we are in this iconic ballroom where I’ve seen many brilliant pasodobles. That choreography was of the highest competitive quality."

She continued: "I’ve never seen a paso doble like that, you nailed everything like a top-class professional. That was epic. It will go down in history”.

Anton Du Beke concluded that the dance was “an absolute tour de force. "I’d like to give you 25 for that, you will never dance better," he said.

When the time came for scores, Shirley and Anton offered up 10s for Karen and Carlos' dance, while Craig awarded them with a 9, meaning the pair received a score of 39.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 21st November at 6:35pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

