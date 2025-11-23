The release date for the Doctor Who season 10 soundtrack has finally been confirmed after years of fans waiting.

The soundtrack for season 10, which first aired eight years ago and starred Peter Capaldi as the Time Lord alongside Pearl Mackie as his companion Bill Potts, never got an official release.

However, it has now been officially revealed that the season 10 soundtrack will arrive on CD and digital release on 12th December.

The news was announced on the official Doctor Who Instagram account, which included a photo of Doctor Who stars Capaldi, Mackie and Matt Lucas's Nardole in action, as well as a caption featuring a quote from the Twelfth Time Lord in the Doctor Who episode The Eaters of Light.

Composer Murray Gold produced the soundtrack for Season 10 in 2017, having served as composer on the show since its revival in 2005.

While nine of the 10 seasons he worked on have already received an official soundtrack release, season 10 was the outlier but with its release imminent, fans' collections will soon be complete.

Gold previously explained that releasing the scores has become rather complicated, saying at a previous BFI Doctor Who event: "What began as a task to achieve has become a slightly more complicated task to achieve, because of the mountainous amount of music there is to deal with now, which is probably my fault."

He continued: "The plan is to get it all out in one big music dump. It's coming. It is coming."

And now, it finally is...

