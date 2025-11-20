Doctor Who legend Tom Baker aptly took a trip back in time as he received his MBE last week, not only donning his iconic Fourth Doctor costume, but also reuniting with his former co-star, Louise Jameson.

The actor was surrounded by a close-knit group of loved ones as he received the honour and among them was Jameson, who starred as Leela alongside Baker's Fourth Doctor from 1977 to 1978.

In a sweet photo from the day, Baker can be seen holding Jameson's hand, as the pair posed with His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Kent, Lady Colgrain (who presented Baker with his MBE) alongside a TARDIS replica.

Draped in a long red scarf (which he switched out at one point for his signature striped one), Baker can be seen with his MBE pinned to his lapel.

Lady Colgrain, Tom Baker and Louise Jameson. Oliver McNeil - www.storymasterstales.com

Reflecting on the honour – and his time in the TARDIS – Baker exclusively told RadioTimes.com: “It was a real honour to receive the MBE from Lady Colgrain, representing His Majesty, in the same way as it was a real honour for me to play Doctor Who for all those years.

"It never ceases to amaze me how fondly people remember me 34 years after my last adventure in the TARDIS and I found it hard to believe it was so long ago when I found myself back in the TARDIS last week, with my beloved scarf around my neck!”

Jameson's character Leela travelled in the TARDIS alongside Baker's Fourth Doctor in nine stories (40 episodes) between January 1977 and March 1978.

Jameson has since opened up about her exit in The Invasion in Time that saw her sudden decision to remain on the Time Lord home planet of Gallifrey and marry Andred (Christopher Tranchell), Commander of the Chancellery Guard – which proved divisive amongst fans to say the least.

Speaking last year at a BFI event about how she would have changed that ending, she said: "I think she should have died saving the Doctor's life – something really heroic. Or you travel forward and she's got a football team of children... something dramatic, anyway. I mean, it's so cliché, isn't it, that she's fallen in love, that's how we get rid of her."

Baker and Jameson have continued to work together after their departures from Doctor Who, with the duo collaborating on Big Finish audio dramas.

