Doctor Who legend Tom Baker received his MBE in style recently, as he donned his iconic Fourth Doctor costume, complete with the signature striped scarf.

The actor, who will celebrate his 92nd birthday in January, headed to Hole Park, Kent on Monday 10th November 2025 for the investiture of his MBE, which he received for services to television.

Taking us back in time, Baker smiled from ear to ear as he posed inside a replica of the TARDIS, with his scarf draped around him and his MBE pinned to his lapel, which was presented to him by His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Kent, Lady Colgrain.

Friends and foes were also in attendance, as a well-behaved Dalek and trusty pup K9 can be seen on standby in the photos.

Tom Baker at his MBE investiture, draped in his Fourth Doctor scarf and standing inside a TARDIS replica. Oliver McNeil - storymasterstales.com

In more snaps, Baker can be seen donning a sharp blue suit and a poppy to mark Remembrance Day.

Last year, it was announced that Baker would be recognised for his services to television, following his iconic run as the Doctor from 1974 to 1981, which has gone down in history as a golden age of the show.

In 2023, the actor sat down with Radio Times to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who, during which he was asked about any advice for his successor, Ncuti Gatwa, who played the most recent incarnation of the Doctor.

Tom Baker at his MBE investiture, with a Dalek. Oliver McNeil - storymasterstales.com

"Knowing anything is a bit dangerous when you play Doctor Who," he said. "It’s better to know nothing. And to be good-natured. The trick is to respond generously to other actors, which halves your task because you don’t have to be driving it all the time."

As for any reunions with his fellow Doctors? "I avoid them, you know. Not with any malice. A degree of contempt, perhaps. But mildly. Mildly contemptuous."

He added: "Nobody failed as Doctor Who, did they? Well, we mustn’t be ungenerous to anyone. But certainly I didn’t."

