Other figures from the entertainment, culture and sports world to be recognised include Jacqueline Wilson, who has been made a Dame Grand Cross, while Stephen Fry and Gareth Southgate have both been given knighthoods.

Meanwhile, CBEs have gone to gardener and broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh and actor Carey Mulligan, while actors Eddie Marsan and Kevin Whately have been made OBEs.

Jacqueline Wilson, Stephen Fry and Gareth Southgate. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images, Neil Mockford/FilmMagic, Dave Benett/Getty Images for BGC Group

Runner, Olympian and BBC Sports Personality of the Year for 2024 Keely Hodgkinson has been made an MBE, as has presenter Myleene Klass.

Away from the entertainment world, four former sub-postmasters – Lee Castleton, Jo Hamilton, Christopher Head and Seema Misra – have been appointed OBEs for services to justice in relation to their role in exposing the Post Office scandal, which was dramatised earlier this year in ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office.

The journalist who broke the story of the scandal for Computer Weekly, Rebecca Thomson, has also been appointed an OBE for services to justice.

Alan Bates, former sub-postmaster and central figure in that drama, who was played by Toby Jones, was recognised earlier this year in King Charles's Birthday Honours List with a knighthood.

Others from the world of sport to be recognised include kitesurfer Ellie Aldridge and heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson, both appointed MBEs, as well as cyclist Tom Pidcock, rower Helen Glover, swimmer Duncan Scott and Paralympic swimmers Tully Kearney and Alice Tai, who were all appointed OBEs.

