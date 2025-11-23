Doctor Who's early years explored in free Radio Times bookazine – download yours now
Happy Doctor Who Day!
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Sunday, 23 November 2025 at 8:00 am
Authors
Louise Griffin is the Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor for Radio Times, covering everything from Doctor Who, Star Wars and Marvel to House of the Dragon and Good Omens. She previously worked at Metro as a Senior Entertainment Reporter and has a degree in English Literature.
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad