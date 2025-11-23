It's been 62 years since the Doctor and the TARDIS materialised on our screens in Doctor Who's first ever episode, and we've been hooked ever since.

To celebrate Doctor Who Day on 23rd November, we here at Radio Times have been delving into our archive to bring fans an unparalleled collection of exclusive interviews, iconic photo shoots, and gems from the archive.

The newly released bookazine, Doctor Who: The Early Years, focuses on the first few years of the beloved BBC sci-fi, with William Hartnell playing the First Doctor, and Patrick Troughton taking over after the momentous first regeneration.

Inside, you can find archive interviews with the likes of Hartnell and Troughton, monster-maker Terry Nation, who created the iconic Daleks, and Radio Times photographer Don Smith, who was there to document the adventure.

You can also get a glimpse into some of the best locations featured in the first seasons of Doctor Who.

Doctor Who began on 23rd November 1963 with An Unearthly Child, starring Hartnell as the First Doctor, William Russell as Ian Chesterton, Jacqueline Hill as Barbara Wright, and Carole Ann Ford as Susan Foreman.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in 2023 to celebrate the show's 60th anniversary, Ford looked back on working with Hartnell, saying: "Bill used to say in the very beginning that it could go on forever.

"Because there's no reason for it not to, because the Doctors can regenerate again and again and again, and they can go anywhere and do anything so it wouldn't get stale.

"They could meet different people, go to different planets, different circumstances, there's no reason at all why it shouldn't stay fresh... there's no reason at all for it to end, it can just go on forever and ever."

How right he was!

