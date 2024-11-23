Below are the earliest shots of Doctor Who in the Radio Times archive, with the iconic cast captured beautifully in 1963 by RT photographer Don Smith.

Other tidbits include the floor plan of the set of An Unearthly Child.

Doctor Who. Don Smith

The first ever Doctor Who story, which is sadly not available on BBC iPlayer due to a rights issue, saw the Doctor and co seized by tribe of cave dwellers desperate to rediscover the secret of fire.

It began an adventure in space and time which would last 61 years (and counting) and paved the way for every actor who would follow Hartnell as the Doctor.

Doctor Who. Don Smith

Last year, Ford looked back on the early days of Doctor Who with RadioTimes.com, telling us: "It was very easy to slip into Susan's shoes because [Hartnell] did take on that [grandfatherly] role very seriously.

"I loved him very much. For me, he was a very sweet man and a very easy man to work with. He had a wicked sense of humour, which was great if you appreciated that humour and a bit disarming, I suppose, if you didn't!"

She added: "Bill used to say in the very beginning that it could go on forever. Because there's no reason for it not to, because the Doctors can regenerate again and again and again, and they can go anywhere and do anything so it wouldn't get stale.

"They could meet different people, go to different planets, different circumstances, there's no reason at all why it shouldn't stay fresh... there's no reason at all for it to end, it can just go on forever and ever."

Doctor Who is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

