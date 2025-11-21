Doctor Who star Sophie Aldred has announced the launch of her new podcast, which is set to reunite various classic and modern Who legends.

The podcast, titled Ace Odyssey, will see Aldred take "a weekly dive into fandom, creativity, and the people who make pop culture extraordinary".

The actress will welcome guests from across the Whoniverse to join her, with the line-up including: Sylvester McCoy, Katy Manning, Susan Twist, Janet Fielding, Sally Knyvette, Nicholas Briggs and David Banks.

Launching on 23rd November at 5:15pm (to coincide with the anniversary of Doctor Who's first ever episode airing), the podcast will first feature the Seventh Doctor himself, McCoy, with new episodes dropping every Sunday.

Aldred said of the new venture: "I am thrilled to be bringing something a bit different to the world of Science Fiction fandom and podcasting.

"I’ve always found it incredible the difference Doctor Who in particular has made to so many people in their careers and in their lives and I’m looking forward to bringing many moving and inspirational stories to our listeners.”

Aldred starred as Ace from 1987 to 1989, and was the final companion in the classic series.

Previously looking back on her time as Ace with RadioTimes.com, Aldred declared it a "privilege" to have played the character – especially considering how groundbreaking she was for female representation in the show, and in sci-fi in general.

"There wasn't a part like that on TV at the time, there just wasn't female representation in a popular show, and so many people have been inspired by the character of Ace, not least, I think, the modern companions," she explained.

"When you look back, there was no Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Young women just used to kind of have small parts or be girl friends. It was a very, very unusual thing.

"And I think we have the script editor Andrew Cartmel to thank for [changing] that. And the writers, obviously, the new writers he was using, because he'd come from the comic book culture where women were represented, weirdly, in a more realistic way, in a kind of a funny way – maybe not visually, but sort of temperamentally and emotionally.

"So, I think I'm just so privileged to have played that part."

